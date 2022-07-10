Women ‘heroes’ in the frontline at St Clair

A team of policewomen will be leading the St Clair Police Station and its departments, which include the Victim and Witness Support Unit and the Special Victims Department.
Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob said the St Clair Police Station will be led and managed by “newly minted” Woman Insp Renee Bain Keller, who recently was in charge of the Belmont Police Station.
He said Keller is expected to maintain the high standard and innovativeness she exhibited at that station.
“As acting Commissioner of Police, I am certain that with these efforts and improvements to conditions and continued community partnership and outreaches, the officers at St Clair station will meet and surpass the target of a ten-per cent reduction in serious reported crimes and a five-per cent reduction in violent crime,” he said at the opening of the new St Clair station last Friday.
He urged his “frontline heroes” to take care of their new home where they can make a change in society.
The top cop said that over the past few years, the police station, which he noted is housed in the diplomatic epicentre of the country, faced challenges to ensure police officers are given the necessary and appropriate tools of trade and afforded a work environment conducive to productivity, professionalism and pleasantness.
“Though transformation does not necessarily come from the improvements of the physical infrastructure of an organisation, but more so one’s attitude and mindset, it is an integral factor in reshaping the way in which police officers view themselves and how they perceive their leaders,” he said.
Gender equity
According to Jacob, the St Clair Police Station accommodates a suite of services such as the Victim and Witness Support Unit, and the Special Victims Department which incorporates the Sexual Offences Unit, the Gender-Based Violence Unit and Child Protection Unit.
Jacob said ultimately, the station was specifically and internally remodified to cater to the needs of the police officers and its clients to provide the best services for Special Victims Department (SVD) cases with amenities conducive to a safe and comfortable environment for interventions, interviews and investigations.
Minors, he said, will have access to the Juvenile Booking Centre with juvenile holding suites, an ID parade room, interview rooms and child-friendly space for informal interaction.
He said there is a Victim and Recovery Room for victims of gender-based violence and sexual offences.
Jacob said these functions are separately zoned from the operations of the actual police station, which involves other intelligence and operations units.
The commissioner noted the various heads of key departments were head of the Victim and Witness Support Unit/Social Work Unit Aisha Price-Corbie; and Shireen Pollard, manager of the Gender-Based Violence Unit.
He said Woman Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne is in charge of the Special Victims Unit.
Jacob said they are supervised by Woman ACP (Ag) Criminal Division Sharon Cooper.
The commissioner disclosed that Cooper and Guy-Alleyne are at present in Jamaica, where they are attending a five-day gender-based violence regional programme.
He added that officers also visited the New York Police Department Special Victims Division in September 2021 to obtain additional leadership and management training pertaining to the functioning of a special victims department. He said the T&T Police Service continues to demonstrate gender equity in Trinidad and Tobago.
Social support
Jacob also spoke of the police engaging in social support in communities.
He said that for 2022 thus far, St Clair police, in support of community partnerships and public safety, donated monies to the SEA pupils at the Boissiere RC School for exam supplies; assisted a family with donations after their home was gutted by fire which claimed the lives of three children; participated with several stakeholders in the Hike and Plant Tree initiative at Lady Chancellor, St Ann’s, and restored the beauty of the environment.
Jacob said the station, by way of its Police Youth Club, continues with its proactive measures, crime-prevention ventures such as its ongoing homework centre which is geared towards assisting young people in need of supervision.
The club, he said, also conducted a diabetic/eye screening outreach programme and clothing drive to assist residents.