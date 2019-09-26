SATNARINE “TEDDY’ RAMPERSAD was shot and killed while in his bed around 4 a.m. today.
The perpetrator of the crime first entered the area occupied by two female Chinese nationals who lived downstairs Rampersad’s home.
Initial reports state they were robbed of cash and cellular phone. One of them was seen with a bruise to her face.
Rampersad’s house at Titanuim Crescent, Union Hall, San Fernando was then broken into and he was shot while on his bed.
Rampersad, 57 of Union Hall, San Fernando worked as a driver at a furniture store. He was unmarried but was in a relationship but as the father of one and grandfather of two, a friend who spoke to the Express said.
The friend who preferred to remain anonymous, said he was still in shock over Rampersad’s killing.
He described Rampersad as a gentle and loving soul. Rampersad was also said to be involved at the temple where he worshipped and was a good cook. “No family lime would be complete without him,” the friend said.
Rampersad lived at Union Hall for the past 15 years. The friend said that the area is considered very secure as several members from this country’s national security services live in the neighbourhood.
Constables Crawford , Charles and Sandy and corporal Julien and constable Ramcharan were at the scene.