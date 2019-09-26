Satnarine Shama

Killed: Satnarine Sharma

SATNARINE “TEDDY’ RAMPERSAD was shot and killed while in his bed around 4 a.m. today.

The perpetrator of the crime first entered the area occupied by two female Chinese nationals who lived downstairs Rampersad’s home.

Initial reports state they were robbed of cash and cellular phone. One of them was seen with a bruise to her face.

Rampersad’s house at Titanuim Crescent, Union Hall, San Fernando was then broken into and he was shot while on his bed.

Rampersad, 57 of Union Hall, San Fernando worked as a driver at a furniture store. He was unmarried but was in a relationship but as the father of one and grandfather of two, a friend who spoke to the Express said.

The friend who preferred to remain anonymous, said he was still in shock over Rampersad’s killing.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

He described Rampersad as a gentle and loving soul. Rampersad was also said to be involved at the temple where he worshipped and was a good cook. “No family lime would be complete without him,” the friend said.

Satnarine Sharma

Police officers at the scene of the killing

Rampersad lived at Union Hall for the past 15 years. The friend said that the area is considered very secure as several members from this country’s national security services live in the neighbourhood.

Constables Crawford , Charles and Sandy and corporal Julien and constable Ramcharan were at the scene.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Police: Beware of e-mail scams

Police: Beware of e-mail scams

That Nigerian prince contacting you via e-mail and requiring you to send a small payment to access a multi-million-dollar fortune is most likely a scam.

Young: Stay away from Piparo volcano

Young: Stay away from Piparo volcano

IN an obvious reference to Princes Town MP Barry Padarath, National Security Minister Stuart Young yesterday slammed Opposition politicians for making “a lot of unnecessary noise” about the situation at Piparo.

Teen held: relative killed in stabbing

Teen held: relative killed in stabbing

A 19-year-old man is in police custody after he fatally stabbed a relative yesterday afternoon. The victim was identified as 33-year-old Matthew St John of Cicada Drive, Diego Martin.

Price hike for leafy veggies

THE PRICES of some vegetables have gone up following the passage of Tropical Storm Karen which flooded parts of Aranguez last weekend.