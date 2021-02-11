Women urged to stay at home

THE nation’s cry for justice for its murdered and abused women and children has continued to pick up steam.
A call to women to stay home today as a form of protest against gender violence and crime, gained more momentum yesterday.
Social media was alight yesterday with citizens calling on one another to support a number of protests proposed this week by civil society, communities and individuals to put pressure on the authorities to act.
Among the reasons for calling on women to stay at home was to demonstrate to the nation that women uphold a vital segment of the economy, organisers said.
However, it was noted by many that one day of action may not be enough and similar demonstrations should be planned for every Friday, until the country sees that effective efforts are being made to address the issues.
One group has proposed that today be made “A day without women in T&T”, and called for safer transportation for women and children.
It also asked for “no bail for sex offenders”.
Activists Samantha Juman and her mother Nadia Juman called on women to “cripple” the workforce today and demonstrate their worth.
Vigils and protests are planned outside the Red House in Port of Spain from midday today, just before the Parliament meets at 1.30 p.m.
Others have called for a sex offenders registry to be made public and that such criminals be managed with electronic monitoring ankle bracelets.A number of businesses around the country yesterday announced their intention to close, with other owners saying the issue would be decided by staff members at closing time yesterday.
The executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry Commerce was also yesterday set to meet on crime, while the Downtown Owners’ and Merchants’ Association (DOMA), was scheduled to meet with members. Both representatives of the business community said any quest by the nation’s women and by extension, employees of the various services, to secure their safety, was welcomed and supported.
More communities joined yesterday in holding candlelight vigils across the country, a movement triggered last week by the kidnap and murder of 22-year-old Andrea Bharatt. The former clerk at the Arima Magistrates’ Court was found dead off a precipice in the Heights of Aripo on February 4, after boarding what turned out to be a fake “H” taxi on the Arima Old Road on January 29.
Pressure on the Government to act on gender violence and crime has been building for some time, with numerous girls and women going missing or being killed monthly.
On November 29, 18-year-old Ashanti Riley was also abducted and killed after getting into a PH taxi in San Juan and her body found in Santa Cruz on December 4 last year.
In a number of retail stores in Port of Spain and Chaguanas, employees said they were willing to protest but financial strain caused by months of Covid-19 restrictions made it difficult.
“How many times will we protest after that?” one employee at a variety store in Chaguanas asked. “We are willing to protest but a lot of people are now getting back work, the stores were closed for a while. A lot of employers can’t afford that kind of action, even if they support. It will be hard to keep up because some people might have to lose a day’s pay to do it, if somebody has to replace them at work.”
Sustained action needed
A growing list of businesses yesterday indicated their willingness to kick-start a women’s stay-at-home protest by keeping their doors closed today.
In central Trinidad, where evening vigils have been increasing, councillor for Munroe Road/Caroni Savannah Adrian Ali stated on Facebook that a “list of 377 and counting businesses” were to close today “to signal their desire for positive change and take us out of the abyss”.
Ali said the initiative was not started by the United National Congress (UNC).
“This is a citizens movement and we are just forwarding information given to us,” he said.
Chief executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Commerce Gabriel Faria told the Express the country must confront responsibility for the issues at the level of the authorities—including Government, the Opposition, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and the criminal justice system—as well as at the individual level.
“We all have to recognise the role we played in where the country has reached today,” Faria said in a phone interview.
The Chamber’s board was called to a special meeting yesterday evening and is looking to meet with other stakeholders next week.
“We have to understand how we move to the next stage,” Faria said. The Chamber supports civil and citizen action for change but Faria said the country must look at the way in which “we accept largesse in criminal activity”.
He said action for change has to be sustained in order to be effective and the Chamber supported the nation’s women.
Downtown Owners and Merchants Association president Gregory Aboud said T&T appeared to be “going through emotions of upheaval, frustration and sadness”.
“It’s about time that we, the citizens, became galvanised by the abject failures that surround us and the failings that have affected us,” Aboud said.
He said one of the “credentials missing from the public space is credibility” and “citizens do not know who they can trust and speak to about truth and criminality anymore”.
“This has heightened not only frustration but created desperation,” Aboud said.
He added: “There is even a hint of widespread anger that crosses all boundaries among the classes and social strata of our country.”
The business community supported the nation’s women, he said, adding: “We remember Andrea, Ashanti and all those women who have been advantaged, brutalised and murdered.”
Aboud said the women’s names were being memorialised and were becoming a “guiding light” to citizens demanding an end to everyday “bold-faced lawlessness”.
He said it was hoped that the ongoing action marked the turning of a corner to a place where women and girls could live without fear.