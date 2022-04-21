Woodbrook Playboyz was forced to leave its panyard at Fitzblackman Drive in Woodbrook, next to Lions Civic Centre and opposite Hasely Crawford Stadium.
This came yesterday after the Professional Group Association served the steel orchestra with an eviction notice.
The band is now temporarily housed at the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen compound on Mucurapo Road.
Woodbrook Playboyz secretary and leader Leroy Grant said the steelband, which has been in existence since 1997, has been treated unfairly.
“We were in a location where we were very comfortable; we were not disturbing anybody. We are still on the lookout for a place because we are looking for something permanent. We deserve a permanent spot for all the years we have been toiling,” Grant said.
He said the steelband has tried everything possible hoping to get assistance.
“We are in a predicament but we have tried all avenues to get help. We went to the president of Pan Trinbago; she said she will get in touch with the mayor. I also went to our Port of Spain South representative, Keith Scotland, so we were waiting.”
Grant said there is a history of issues dating back to the 1960s, as a man, whom he did not want to name, who first occupied the compound, tried and failed to secure a lease, before the Professional Group Association became lease owners.
“A guy had been squatting on the Fitzblackman Drive compound around 1966 and he started the process to get a lease but, to be honest, he didn’t follow through with the process. He allowed us to practise at that location and we put in all the infrastructure and everything to develop the place,” he said.
“The Professional Group Association came in 1998 adjacent to where the guy was squatting and noticed that he didn’t have a lease, so they applied for the whole area where he was squatting and it was granted by the City Corporation.”
Grant said he is not sure why the Professional Group Association served the band with an eviction notice.
“Last year in January, the Professional Group Association took the electricity and disconnected the water and we were given notice to vacate the premises. We never had to pay rent or anything to occupy the property...we were given the opportunity to occupy the compound through the goodwill of the guy because he had interest in the steelpan.
“The Professional Group Association, through their lawyers, came to an agreement with the guy and he is still in the compound but they evicted us. We were under the impression that the guy actually had a lease so we got a lawyer and wrote to the Port of Spain Corporation enquiring about the rightful owner of the property,” Grant said, adding that he is still awaiting a reply from the corporation.
“Eventually we spoke with Fuad Abu Bakr and he allowed us to utilise the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen compound on Mucurapo Road in St James, until we could find a home. We have to be grateful for them,” he said.