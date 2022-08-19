Woodbrook residents to hold peaceful protest today

Woodbrook residents have expressed opposition to ongoing construction work at Adam Smith Square along Ariapita Avenue being undertaken by the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT) as part of the Government’s Ariapita Avenue Enhancement Project.
Phase one of the project includes repair and enhancement of the sidewalks, landscaping, installation of garbage bins, implementation of a cycling lane, demolition of old bus stops and installation of new shuttle stops, new signage, lighting and electronic bollards. Phase two includes using Adam Smith Square to house a police post and public washrooms.
“...And this is where many residents draw the line,” the Woodbrook Residents Committee stated in a media release yesterday.
Construction of the police post has already begun.
The group of residents demanded that all works to be immediately stopped, and that the impacted area of the park be completely restored to its former green status.
The residents said at 4 p.m. today they plan to hold a peaceful demonstration at Adam Smith Square, in protest of ongoing works at “Woodbrook’s largest green space” and the Woodbrook police’s “inability or refusal” to effectively deal with the excessive noise levels emanating from music trucks and private vehicles on and around Ariapita Avenue.
“The total disregard by Government officials for upholding the laws meant to protect and save our environment is a huge and horrendous insult to our intelligence. We are constantly being walked over and given shallow promises,” said resident Chandra Lee Kong.
The group insisted the police post and washroom facilities be differently incorporated into the neighbourhood, as the current plan would “needlessly destroy much-valued green space”.
“We have the Woodbrook Police Station literally a block and a half away from Ariapita Avenue, and the St Clair Police Station is just a few blocks north. That’s two police stations within a mile of the Avenue. We don’t need to build a police post. We need better policing and proper enforcement of already-existing laws,” 50-year resident Alfred Wallace noted in the release.
Residents also complained that big trucks appear on the Avenue, often without prior notification, and blast music with heavy bass at window-rattling volumes.
A more recent phenomenon, they said, is the “mobile club”, which is a private car or van parked on the street, blasting loud music.
“The Government has stated its intention to encourage the increase of residents in Port of Spain, yet its policies and unilateral directives demonstrate that this is not the case. Big business voices and big trucks resonate louder than the residents’ pleas. Last time I checked, businesses do not cast votes, yet residents are being stamped out and impeded with no explanation or consideration,” resident Cintra Sooknanan commented.
“People can’t sleep at night because of the noise,” complained Wendy Soulette, a 40-year resident.
“We have elderly and young children in this community. Nobody can get any rest. Nearly every weekend somebody’s having an overnight or early morning fete, or else some big truck drives through the neighbourhood blasting music at half past two on a Sunday morning. It’s ridiculous! It needs to stop! And most of the time the police don’t even bother to come when we call them,” she highlighted.
The residents called for tighter regulation of the entertainment industry in Woodbrook, with severe penalties imposed for breaching the Environmental Management Authority’s noise limits, and restrictions on the hours vehicles can traverse the neighbourhood while playing music.