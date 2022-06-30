Residents of Woodland were left fearing the worst after The New Cut Channel of the South Oropouche River breached one of its banks yesterday, leaving the community under water.
And Edward Moodie, of the South Oropouche Riverine Flood Action Group, is an angry and frustrated man over the incident.
In a video posted to social media, Moodie said Heritage would have cut down and levelled the breached side of the bank, reducing what was a 20-foot bank to four feet in some places, and as little as one foot in others.
He said his frustration and anger stemmed from the fact that his group would have warned Heritage Petroleum on numerous occasions that its action of cutting away the bank would have led to what is now being experienced.
“A few months ago, we told Heritage this was going to happen. My God, you’ll have no respect for our people—none. We did not even get a storm last night (Tuesday night) and look at what is happening here.
“How much of this we’re going to take in South? If this tide should continue to come up, Woodland in a mess again,” he said.
He said if that happens, in addition to the stress and depression, residents are going to lose property valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Where are the engineers?
Questioning how the Drainage Division of the Ministry of Works could allow Heritage to do what it did, Moodie said residents are now faced with a bank of about 60 feet long just waiting to cave in. He said if that happens, all of Woodland will be under water.
Directing his anger at the political directorate, Moodie said: “Where are the engineers? Where are the drainage consultants?”
Stating that what residents are facing is as a result of neglect and disrespect to the highest level, he called on Heritage to rebuild the bank and save residents from having to face flood waters every time it rains.
When the Express contacted Moodie yesterday, he said the genesis of the problem was when Heritage did the same thing with the opposite bank, but after numerous complaints and media exposure, they raised the bank before constructing a road.
He said about a year ago when there was an oil spill, they came and levelled the bank that the river had breached and left it like that.
“If this is not dealt with soon, the entire river is going to empty into the community.
‘Build the bank properly’
Penal/Debe Regional Corporation chairman Dr Allen Sammy, who visited Woodland yesterday, also said Heritage should rebuild the river bank. He said it is understandable the company is seeking progress by going after oil, but it should be achieved in an environmentally safe condition. “The thing is, though, when it was built they were warned you’re compromising the bank, it wasn’t built properly. On the other side there is a gravel road that goes in 800 metres and Heritage is down on that end also,” he said.
He said the area that has been compromised is directly over the bank that has been breached.
“You have to build the bank properly. Nobody is against any kind of economic progress, but at the same time you have to be mindful of the physical environment.
“The thing is when it overflows, the argument may be advanced that it’s far down the river and it’s not flooding anyone. On the contrary, it floods hundreds of acres of land over time, and on the other side a little north of that road where it has broken its bank, are houses.
“So it will go up to the house and block the people. So, it is not merely a breach in bank. It is what the effects are on agriculture and livestock and people. If they spend a little more time and a little more money, they can build back the bank to what is was like when it was built years ago,” Sammy said.
He said it should be built back in a manner that would prevent it from being broken like that again.
There was no response to calls to Heritage yesterday for comment.