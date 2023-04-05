Workers protest over ‘breaches’ by CDA

Workers at the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) gathered outside the Authority’s Chaguaramas headquarters yesterday to protest against alleged breaches of their collective agreement.
About 40 workers gathered outside the front gate along Airways Road.
Led by Steven Richardson, Damien Alexander, Benjamin George, Sheldon Gabriel and Sandra Aggaratt, the group said they were still working under 2013 salaries.
They claimed management had failed to treat with outstanding money owed to workers, as well as provide necessary equipment for them.
“Things are not all well in the CDA. And we called this demonstration so that the public could see the truth and hear the cries of the worker...(Management) has repeatedly breached the collective agreement made in 2013...For instance, there are outstanding arrears, there are things like sick leave bonuses which we have not gotten, and there are things like health insurance which are still outstanding. It’s taken them years. At first, they said it was an HR issue. Then it was a finance issue. In November they said that everything has been sorted and we would get some relief in two weeks. It’s now April, and nothing has changed. They are currently saying that they are waiting on a consultant to sign the necessary documents. We had to ask them if the consultant was sending the papers from Australia because what is taking so long? Then they will go and publicly say that all is well within the CDA. But that is clearly not the case,” Richardson said.
He noted that workers wanted to highlight the issues legally.
“We will not be halting work or anything like that. We want to be on the right side of the law. So (yesterday) morning we all came out, performed our duties, and completed the necessary tasks before gathering here,” he said.
Alexander said workers did not have proper facilities or tools to do their jobs.
“The other day it was a snakeskin found in the roof of one of the buildings. The next, pieces of the ceiling fell down. If the area is not flooding, it has no water. And we have been asking them for remedies for years. They will always send someone to ask what we need. We will give a list, but nothing is really being done, and enough is enough. We need better facilities. One hand don’t clap by itself,” Richardson said.
The CDA acknowledged yesterday that about 20 workers staged a protest in front its office.
CDA staff, members of the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW), were protesting issues, including their sick leave bonus, the permanent cadre and conditions at their work place, it stated.
CDA industrial relations consultant Akido Keith, who was at the scene of the demonstration, indicated that no representatives of trade union NUGFW were present during the members’ protest.
NUGFW president general James Lambert indicated that he was also not aware of the actions taken by the daily paid workers, the CDA statement said, adding that it currently had no trade dispute with the union.
Keith indicated that the CDA’s management team was already in discussion with the union toward bringing resolution to current matters such as the permanent cadre.
“The CDA was quite surprised by the actions taken by the workers as the matters raised are being addressed. With regard to the sick leave bonus the Human Resource Department is currently verifying the list of persons entitled to a bonus,” the Authority stated.
A meeting was held with the daily paid foremen and the general manager in November 2022 and the condition of the building was discussed.
They agreed to present a list to the general manager identifying what was wrong with the structure so that repairs could commence immediately. To date no list has been received, the CDA said.
The CDA management said it was ready to meet with the daily rated workers to discuss their complaints.