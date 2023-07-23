Working remotely from Canada as special adviser to the PM

FORMER agriculture minister and government senator Clarence Rambharat is in Canada working remotely as special adviser to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
He is working on a digital Single Point of Authority for State Lands, an information technology (IT) platform to manage record-keeping and all transactions involving State lands.
He has also been working with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) on more than 50 reports of land fraud involving Government employees that he personally investigated and submitted for criminal investigations.
In a surprise move on March 16, 2022, Rambharat resigned as Government senator and minister of agriculture, land and fisheries, citing a desire to spend time with his family who reside in Canada.
He was replaced by current minister Kazim Hosein.
Nigel de Freitas was also appointed a minister in that ministry and specifically oversees lands.
Within days of his resignation last year, Rambharat spoke on several media outlets about rampant land fraud at the ministry and claimed he had been lobbied to approve a fake deed for a doctor who was seeking a $6 million mortgage from a commercial bank.
In the same month of his resignation, a police statement said Jimboy Bruno, a checker, from Bon Air Gardens, Arouca, and Devon Richardson, a contractor from Panco Lane, San Fernando, were charged with criminal offences relating to land fraud.
Bruno is an employee in the Office of the Commissioner of State Lands (COSL).
Police said he is accused of forging a letter dated February 3, 2020, granting permission to a man to occupy State lands in South Oropouche in exchange for a payment of $700.
Richardson is accused of using a forged document to get permission to use land at Hindustan Junction, New Grant, Princes Town.
Corruption, inefficiencies and archaic systems have long dogged the management of State lands.
In an interview with the Sunday Express, last week, Rambharat said following his resignation, he spent two months in the country but has not returned since.
All his work has been done virtually, he said.
Asked whether he intended to return to T&T to live at any time during his three-year special-adviser contract, he said, “All the work I do can be done remotely.”
Questioned further on whether he received threats to his life as a result of his efforts to regularise record keeping and transactions involving State lands, he said, “No death threats were received by me. However, it was clear to me the work was dangerous.”
No contract
Although working in the capacity as special adviser to the prime minister since his April 2022 appointment, Rambharat said he has no contract and, therefore, has received none of the $33,500 monthly salary that comes with the job.
“I was advised in April 2022 by the PS (permanent secretary) OPM (Office of the Prime Minister) of Cabinet’s approval of the special adviser role and I submitted an assumption of duty letter as required. My experience has been that formal contracts can take several months,” he told the Sunday Express from Canada, via WhatsApp.
He said his special-adviser position is supported by three project officers and a clerk typist at a cost of $60,000 per month.
As he has not yet signed a contract, those supporting positions have not been filled.
He said he has been teaching, as he did before entering government in 2015.
Single Point Authority
Rambharat explained the Single Point Authority is not a statutory body, but an IT solution.
“The Single Point of Authority work was commissioned by me when I was minister. The key issue was the inability of various State entities dealing with State land to access physical records—like survey plans, title documents, transaction status (example a renewal, change of use, approval), etc,” he said. “The IT platform will allow for the access to and communication about State land records, transactions and dealings with land.”
All paper records will be scanned and fed into the system to create a database of survey plans, survey notes, field books of the cadastral and other documents. Topographic and other mapping databases will also be created, according to a report on the Single Point of Authority project from Rambharat to Hosein, dated July 18, 2023.
Rambharat said he has been working with iGovTT, the ministries of Digital Transformation and Agriculture, and The University of the West Indies.
“My counterparts on this projects all do their meetings virtually and some have hybrid working arrangements. Ministry of Digital Transformation employees mainly work remotely. I have, therefore, not had to travel back to T&T for this project,” he said.