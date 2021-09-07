“Where were you when this man’s house was collapsing? You came now for the praise?” a resident shouted at Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan yesterday.
The resident was passing the minister as he toured repairs to a major landslide that has blocked parts of Mandingo since March.
Sinanan would have passed by numerous landslides and bumped across several kilometres of bad roads to get to Mandingo Road, Princes Town, where residents of the area were waiting for him.
Residents had told the Express earlier this year that the slippage began 12 years ago and eventually led to the collapse of at least one home. The owner of this home, residents said, was forced to abandon his property as it continues to cave in.
During his visit yesterday, Sinanan said work began on the slippage two months ago. An unknown source of water flowing beneath the recently constructed retaining wall, he said, was due to the saturation of land and soil type, though residents claimed earlier this year that an underground leak was the cause of the land’s collapse.
“The challenge we have in this area is soil type and you have constant movement. We have to control the water flowing to the slopes. We are hoping to get permission from the landowners to get some more drains here to prevent water from going to the hills. The leaks here are not from any utility leaks. I just questioned the engineers on that, and they are going to ensure it is not a utility leak,” he said.
Sinanan noted that Trinidad and Tobago was experiencing the rainy season with a lot of rainfall. “The land is saturated as you know. You will continue to see this water. I did speak to the engineers to see if they could come and get as much water off the ridge as possible. This road is built on a ridge as you know, the ridge is saturated,” he said.
New norm
Having visited three landslides throughout the Moruga/Tableland constituency, Sinanan told the media the severe landslides and their effects on homes were likely a result of climate change and soil type in the area.
When asked what homeowners who remain affected by unresolved landslides should do while awaiting repairs, he responded:
“My responsibility is to make sure that the infrastructure is maintained, there are other ministries and other social departments that may advise homeowners. All I can say is based on what I am seeing in the weather pattern going forward, to all homeowners, you have to take into consideration when you are building on ridges and so on, the engineering requirements for the structures.
“It is not the norm, and it is no fault of the homeowners who have built here for years, it is just that we are getting a different type of weather now. If you look at China and the United States, we are having this problem all over the world. It’s a new norm, the effects of climate change, and we have to revisit the way we build structures, especially where the soil type is different,” he said.
Third major landslip
Sinanan cited the major landslide at Lengua Road in Moruga, which in October 2020 saw several homes facing collapse.
He said the Lengua landslide was a very serious slippage that a retaining wall would not fix. Geotechnical studies completed in that area, he said, concluded that based on the soil type, works would need to be completed in the dry season.
The most recent landslide in Lengua, he said, was the third major landslip in that area within the last ten years. As a result, he said the ministry is not in a position to pursue work with the risk of failure at this time.
Asked if anything can be done for the homeowners who cannot wait until the dry season, he said: “There is nothing that can be done, in recognising that there were two previous attempts to stabilise that area and they both failed. We worked with The University of the West Indies, one of the engineers there.
“We worked with the Ministry of Energy, and they sent experts here because we have to make sure in this area that there is no mass amount of movement that is causing this landslide. That is a major landslip that failed twice, and we are not in a position to go and have it fail again. That is a major landslip, it has to be budgeted for,” he said.
Officials present during the tour indicated that repairs at Mandingo were estimated to be $750,000 while repairs to a landslip on Cipero Road is estimated to cost $970,000.
Present at Mandingo, Member of Parliament Michelle Benjamin said she was thankful for the minister’s visit. She said she hoped these visits would make him aware of the assistance needed.