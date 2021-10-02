Control rising prices.
This is what many people in South Trinidad say they want to hear about when the Finance Minister delivers his 2022 fiscal package tomorrow.
The Sunday Express spoke with stakeholders on the impact of the pandemic and what they would like to see in a Covid budget.
“Business at Adam’s Optical wasn’t affected that drastically because under medical we were able to remain open throughout the pandemic. So I would say that optical business declined to about 50 to 60 per cent.
“However, my clothing store, Adam’s Apparel, really took a hit. We were closed right through the lockdowns and now that we’ve reopened, sales are probably about 20 per cent compared to what existed pre-Covid-19,” said San Fernando businessman Adam Hosein.
“What I would like to see is the Government implement some measure of price control as it relates to goods coming into the country.
“If the Government can control the costs associated with the docking and clearing of goods, it would create a chain reaction, where the lower costs would trickle down to supermarkets and other businesses, and then ultimately to consumers.”
He said the pandemic has led to increased costs with regard to the importation of goods which, in turn, has been the catalyst for consumers facing increased prices at businesses, including supermarkets.
“While the distribution of financial grants was an immediate necessity and of tremendous benefit to the recipients, it is not a sustainable means of easing the economic challenges faced by lower-income households.
“Grants are just a monthly case of ‘hold that until next month’ but if they implement more holistic and sustainable measures where there is equitable access to the country’s resources, then people can do things with whatever little money they have,” Hosein said.
Hosein said the creation of employment is one area the Government will face challenges.
“Because of the pandemic they can’t have the entire workforce out, so it would be a difficult thing for them to do at this point.”
He also believes property tax should not be one of the budgetary measures.
“They need to hold their hands on property tax because a great number of people would not be able to afford that. While people may own land and property, some simply may not have the money at this time due to the economic fallout brought about by the pandemic,” he said.
A nurse for 20 years, Candice Dookie, 40, who is attached to the San Fernando General Hospital, said with all its challenges, Covid-19 included, Trinidad is still a beautiful place to live.
“My issue is the people of Trinidad itself. I think the country is a nice country, but I don’t think its people are a nice people anymore. That’s the difference.”
She said from a working standpoint, Covid-19 has been tough on her and colleagues at the hospital.
“We have had to work long hours and we cannot get any vacation leave because of the pandemic. It’s overwhelming at times because some staff have been relocated to other areas like the Covid areas when it’s short on manpower, and sometimes they’re working longer hours without proper rest and relief,” Dookie told the Sunday Express.
She said she would like to see more resources allocated to healthcare in the budget.
“I know healthcare is not seen as a big factor because it’s not normally viewed as an investment, but I believe there are a lot of things they can try to change in the system. Healthcare needs more financial resources, as a huge need for other resources existed pre-Covid and continues to exist at healthcare institutions,” Dookie said.
Wendell Guide told the Sunday Express he would love to see measures in the budget for young people to not just survive, but progress in life.
The San Fernando market vendor said despite a minimum wage in force, some young people leaving secondary schools without the standard five O-Level subjects are being taken advantage of by some employers who pay less than minimum wage.
“Not until the Government puts measures in place to deal with these kinds of things you would see change in the aspect of people suffering and being taken advantage of.
“What the Government have to do is when they’re putting measures in place, they put the right people to make sure it happens right.”
Guide believes property tax should be part of the budget.
“Worldwide it has always been something that governments implemented, so I don’t have a problem with it. Really and truly, the people who will feel the brunt of it are the people of means, those who have a number of million-dollar properties.
“For someone like me who have a simple house, I don’t see us paying anything exorbitant,” he said.
“I don’t see no reason to stop it, continue with it because there are people who have money and they still don’t want to pay this tax, but it is only right for you to pay your taxes so the Government can raise revenue.”
He said on a personal level he and his family got vaccinated against Covid-19, and he continues to observe all the health protocols to ensure his family remains safe.
“Sales have been fluctuating since the onset of the pandemic, but I’m not complaining. When it’s good, it’s good. And when it’s poor, it’s poor. And that’s part of life.
“I was able to cope during the rough times and take care of my family, which is important.
“I wouldn’t say I’d be better off if I was living in another country because it’s the same challenges any part of the world.
“Each individual has to do what they need to do to get around this because the pandemic will be with us for a while longer, and we know that,” Guide said.
He described the pandemic as a life changer.
“I have some friends that as soon as they get their salary or receive their pension, the first thing they do is go to the club and start to gamble or start to drink alcohol.
“Now with the pandemic, these same people realised they could have been saving money all the while and that it was them who was playing the fool.
“The pandemic has caused them to change their lifestyle in a more positive direction, so it was a life changer for a whole lot of people,” Guide said.