Interventional cardiologist Dr Ronald Henry, who spoke publicly last week about a confirmed local pericarditis case, said yesterday the parent’s concern was “understandable”.
He said both conditions—pericarditis and myocarditis—have been well known to the medical community for a while and are treatable. Henry said the family should seek the guidance of their physician or paediatrician but any decision to go forward with taking the second dose of the vaccine would be between the family and their doctor.
Meanwhile, paediatrician Dr Vidya Ramcharitar Maharaj said yesterday “people worry about the side effects of the vaccine and not the side effects of the virus”.
“Your child is six times more likely to get myocarditis from the virus than the vaccine,” Maharaj said.
She added that people also need to consider the possibility of long-term Covid and its side-effects.
“Not just the medical aspect, in terms of the heart, the lungs and the brain but also psychological elements of the illness,” she said.
Maharaj said cases of myocarditis, post vaccine, “have been followed and are self limiting” and “they resolve”.
However, Maharaj said as with any vaccine, side effects should be monitored.
“If your child complains of chest pain, fast heart beat, difficulty breathing two to three days after, seek medical attention at the emergency departments,” she advised. “The doctors will be able to perform the appropriate tests to confirm or rule out the condition.”
General and family practitioner, Dr Visham Bhimull, said “in comparing the number of myocarditis reports after the vaccination against the total number vaccinated, it comes up to a few per million”.
“Among the unvaccinated, the total number of myocarditis cases due to Covid-19 infections were incomparably higher,” Bhimull said.
“Of the myocarditis cases after vaccination, they all recovered and no one died. Looking at all the figures the benefits still outweigh the risk where the vaccine is concerned.”
He said contracting myocarditis or pericarditis from Covid-19 could cause much more severe symptoms. He suggested, based on a case by case basis, a risk-benefit cardiology assessment of the case should be done, coupled with the willingness of the patient to have the second dose. —KB