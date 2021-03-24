THE University of the West Indies’ (The UWI) guild presidents are speaking out against what they describe as the lack of subvention payments from regional governments.
They claim that hundreds of millions of dollars are outstanding.
In a joint statement the UWI Inter-Campus Guild presidents said: “We the Inter-Campus Guild presidents of The University of the West Indies express our dismay at the lack of subvention payments to The UWI by some regional governments. The University of the West Indies serves as a long-lasting symbol of regional integration, and over the decades has educated many successive regional leaders and scholars who continue to make their mark across the region and world.”
It added in the statement on Sunday: “As The UWI fulfils its mandates and continues to aid in the region’s human resource development, we implore our governments to prioritise these financial commitments. We understand the implications of the global context, but recognise the significance of these payments in the survival of our university and the interest of our members.”
There are 17 governments across the region that contribute to The UWI.
Speaking with the Express by phone on Monday, The UWI St Augustine Campus’ Guild president Warren Anderson said: “We launched that statement in response to a decline in the payments of the subventions by contributing governments... The governments throughout the region contribute towards 80 per cent of funding for tertiary education.
“We’re not trying to single out anybody. This is not an attack on any one specifically, making this statement is really two things combined, it’s a thank you for the sustained support over time but it’s also an encouragement to continue with that support specifically because there is a deficit that is looming within the region on the books of UWI and it’s affecting our membership.”
Anderson said within the university, there have been pleas to receive subventions over the years but to no avail.
He added: “We must continue to make this call so that the payments of the subventions remain on the agenda of the governments because it is the responsibility of the governments at the end of the day.”
Payments have not ceased
When the Express contacted The UWI Registrar to confirm whether or not payments were owing from Government, the university’s acting Marketing and Communications manager Maria Rivas-McMillan said: “The Trinidad and Tobago government’s payments are current for the St Augustine campus.”
Also speaking to the Express on Monday, Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said: “Each government of the region supports The UWI to the tune of hundreds of millions each year. This has not ceased, and financial discussions continue between the governments and The UWI on all matters.”
But Anderson maintained that contributions from governments throughout the region have been “an issue of sorts over many years”, especially within the last three to five years where governments’ financial positions began to deteriorate.
The Chancellor’s Commission on Governance at The UWI has recommended the doubling of student fees on all campuses.
At present, student fees account for 20 per cent of the university’s income.
With this change, contributions from governments will fall to 60 per cent rather than the present 80 per cent of funding.
Anderson is against this.
“We do not support the increasing of the fees on students who are already facing challenges, the same economic challenges. The digital divide during Covid is another part of these challenges. Many households would have suffered loss of income due to the pandemic so certainly within this period we are not in support of exacerbating these issues for our membership but what we’re saying is the strategy needs to be balanced. If that is a part of the conversation and becoming an entrepreneurial UWI is part of the conversation, one part of the conversation that must be sustained is the payments of the subventions.”
The UWI’s Rivas-McMillan said for academic year 2020/2021, 14,559 students registered are nationals of Trinidad and Tobago.