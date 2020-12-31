Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says he believes the worst is behind us.
And with the rollout of a Covid-19 vaccine, global demand and economic activity are expected to return; improvements are expected in world energy prices and commodity markets; and employment in the restaurant, entertainment, and distribution sectors are expected back slowly.
In his New Year’s message Rowley said Government will do its best to continue to steer the country to a place of growth and prosperity with the aid of the “Roadmap to Recovery” plan.
“The new beginning I speak of will be a re-orientation of the economy, a transition into the digital age, which will create opportunities for small businesses, and increasing employment in this area,” he stated.
Opportunities have also been identified in manufacturing, energy services, green technology and agriculture.
The Prime Minister stated that with food security at the top of the list on the way forward, Government has already approved a $500 million agriculture stimulus package for 2021, in addition to regular budgetary allocations.
Rowley noted that income tax earners will also get an ease.
Anyone earning $7,000 per month or less will be exempt from income tax, as the personal tax allowance has been raised from $72,000 to $84,000.
It will take effect in January 2021.
He noted that one of two new fast ferries is set to arrive in January to service the sea-bridge.
Government is also working towards establishing and increasing renewable energy usage. He stated Government has already signed an agreement with Lightsource BP and Shell for the construction of a 150-megawatt solar power plant, which would represent ten per cent of the country’s total power generation capacity.
Scars will take years to heal
The Prime Minister noted that while the Covid-19 vaccines are considered the light at the end of the tunnel, the scars on the global economy will take many years to heal.
Globally, the dual shocks of the Covid-19 pandemic and the collapse in energy prices have had debilitating impacts, he said.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has estimated that the world economy has suffered a -4.4 per cent decline.
In some countries, Rowley stated, the economic decline and the lockdown resulted in job losses on an unimaginable scale, with commodity and other markets grinding to a halt.
He said the double blow coupled with the challenges of 2020 hindering projected economic growth, resulted in millions of people losing income, others their lives and livelihoods.
“The health, economic, and psycho-social impact on people’s lives have been enormous, causing strains on governments, just like ours, to extend its policy reach, so that “no one will be left behind”.
He projected that Trinidad and Tobago will see a 2.6 per cent economic growth this year, as compared to the -5.6 of 2020.
“But the real good news is that we have lived to see another year, and 2021 springs eternal hope for us as a people,” the Prime Minister stated.