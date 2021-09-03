A woman police constable (WPC) and a prison officer were among four people held in Port of Spain for breach of curfew.
The two were detained during a police operation in the Port of Spain Division, which began at 9 p.m. on Thursday and ended at 4 a.m. yesterday, under the supervision of ACP Gaffar, Snr Supt Nobbee and W-Snr Supt Cooper.
Prison officer Randy Castillo was held about 10.35 p.m. while WPC Williams, who was attached to the Carenage Police Station, was held about 1.15 a.m. yesterday.
They were charged by PC Nunes and Cpl Huggins, respectively.
Two other people were detained for breaching curfew.
Additionally, one man from Duke Street was detained on shooting investigations while a resident of East Dry River was arrested for common assault and shooting with intent.
Two other men were also detained after a pistol and ten rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition were found during a search of an apartment on St Paul Street.
In separate exercises, nine people were detained on Thursday night in the Northern Division.
Among them were seven people between the ages of 20 and 41 who were arrested for breach of curfew.
The operations took place between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. under the supervision of ACP Belfon, Snr Supt Ramdeen and Supt Powder.
It was carried out by Insp Pitt and Sgt Pamphille.
The officers received intelligence which led them to Arouca where several people were stopped and searched for being outside of a home after 9 p.m.
Among them, a 24-year-old man from Spring Road, Five Rivers, Arouca, was also arrested for possession of 110 grammes of marijuana while a 39-year-old man from Davis Street, Kandahar, was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.
During the exercise, a 53-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, both of Thomas Trace, Arouca, were arrested for possession of two grammes of cocaine and possession of a smoking apparatus.
One face mask ticket was also issued to a 21-year-old from Oropune Gardens, Piarco.