WPC shoots husband, takes her own life

When a final attempt to repair an unfaithful relationship failed, a woman police officer pulled out her licensed handgun and shot dead the man she had loved for two years.

The man, police constable Dwight Skeete, died inside his home after being shot several times.

His common law wife, WPC Josette Marshall, then pointed a licensed 9mm firearm at her head and pulled the trigger.

The murder/suicide took place at the home they shared at Edinburgh 500 home in Chaguanas yesterday afternoon.

Marshall worked at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, and Skeete was attached to the Port of Spain Court and Process Branch.

Police believe the incident happened as a result of a domestic dispute between the two.

Police told the Express that around 2.24 p.m. yesterday, residents of Opal Boulevard heard a series of loud explosions.

Upon investigating, they found Skeete and Marshall dead.

The police were notified, and officers of the Central Division and the Homicide Bureau responded.

Based on the initial examination of the scene, investigators believe Marshall first shot Skeete and then turned the gun on herself.

Several people at the scene said the knew the couple had been in a common law relationship for the past two years.

They said only recently Marshall had accused Skeete of being unfaithful. Skeete later ended their relationship and went back to live at another house with the mother of his child.

They said Marshall became depressed after he left and that yesterday they had agreed to meet and speak about the situation.

Marshall, a mother of one, had applied for leave to go abroad and meet her family to deal with her depression, but police sources said she was denied leave.

Residents of the area said they were disturbed by the incident.

“I can’t even begin to understand what transpired here. This is madness. ‘Cause they were both so good. Pleasant people. I genuinely don’t have anything negative to say. So this here just hit me for six. I can’t even begin to understand what happened here today,” a resident, who did not want to be identified, told the Express.

Top cop saddened

Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher expressed sadness about the murder/suicide.

“Today, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is plunged into mourning at the brutal shooting involving two of our own. While the investigation is in its early stages and we are piecing the details together, we are deeply saddened by this incident,” she said in a statement.

Officers attached to the Homicide Bureau are continuing investigations. Speaking on TV6’s Beyond the Tape programme last night, co-host Snr Supt Roger Alexander remembered Marshall and Skeete as good officers, and criticised some of the comments being made on social media about them.

The murder toll for the year so far stood at 411 up to last night. The comparative toll at the same time last year was 418.

