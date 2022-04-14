The Office of the Attorney General is being threatened with legal action by attorneys representing a woman police constable (WPC) after she was detained for six days in connection with a missing Police Service Galil rifle at the San Juan Sub-station last December.
WPC Candice Guy-King, who was detained, questioned and her home and other personal items searched, was eventually released and never charged for any offence.
The letter was issued yesterday afternoon by attorney Richard Jaggasar on behalf of Guy-King, who had been a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service for the past 15 years.
She is also being represented by attorneys Jagdeo Singh and Vashisht Seepersad.
The letter was copied to acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob and Snr Supt Suzette Martin, who spearheaded the investigation into the missing firearm. The attorneys warned that the issue ought to be resolved “amicably and quickly” or, in default, they have received firm instructions from their client to file legal action at the High Court.
Should the matter reach before the court, Jaggasar said Guy-King will be seeking damages for false imprisonment; aggravated, exemplary and vindicatory damages; as well as damages for loss of reputation.
Aggressive tone
According to the letter, on Christmas Day last year, Guy-King was rostered to work a 25-hour shift at the San Juan Sub-station, beginning at 9 a.m., and ending 10 a.m. on Boxing Day.
Around 6 a.m. on Boxing Day, however, she requested permission from acting Cpl George to leave early to attend church with her husband.
Permission was granted.
However, around 9.30 a.m., she received a phone call from acting Sgt Hector Quashie, enquiring if she had seen his missing Galil rifle. The officer said she did not, but returned to the station to assist in the search.
By the following day, the gun still had not been located, the letter stated.
Investigators from the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) then got involved and questioned all the officers who were on duty at the station when the gun went missing.
The letter went on to add that on January 3, Sgt Quashie informed the officers on duty he wanted to have a meeting with them regarding the firearm, and that an inspector would be joining the meeting soon.
Before the arrival of the inspector, Jaggasar said his client went to use the washroom and, when she exited, she was accosted by PSB officers, one of whom said, in an aggressive tone, “Dais where you is? You know how long we looking for you? Come here!”
She was then pushed to an open space where she rejoined the other officers, the letter claims.
The attorney said his client was then relieved of her wallet, car keys, iPhone 6; two flash drives; her police identification card and badge.
Her locker and vehicle were also searched. So, too, was her home, even though she was not shown any search warrant, Jaggasar wrote.
She was then forcibly taken to St Joseph Police Station “and treated like a common criminal”, the letter added.
In the dark
The attorney complained Guy-King was kept in the charge room for 22 hours and not allowed to contact anyone.
“Moreover, the charge room is visible to any person at the police station, including members of the public. Therefore, our client was seen as a prisoner by police officers on duty, members of the public that visited the station. As a result of this she felt embarrassed and humiliated.
“On 4th January 2022 around 6 a.m., she was taken by a WPC to a bathroom and directed to take a shower. She noticed a camera facing the area and requested another location.
“She was taken to the female dormitory and there she took a cold shower and changed her clothes. She was then returned to her room where she continued to be detained without charge,” the attorney stated.
Jaggasar said up to that point, his client still had not been informed why she was being detained.
It was only around 7 p.m. on January 5, 2022, she was told she was being detained for misbehaviour in public office by conspiring to steal a firearm and pervert the course of justice.
Treated like a common criminal
The officer was detained until January 8.
“In this case, our client is a serving member of the TTPS and has been an officer without issue or complaint for 15 years. During her period of detention, she was kept at a station, without charge and without access to phone calls. She was restrained and prevented from speaking with her husband and (in the case of the first five days) her counsel. She was treated like a common criminal and logged/registered as a prisoner.
“...There have been widespread national discussions about this event. In fact on 4th January 2022, a national daily newspaper published an article titled ‘11 cops detained over missing rifle’ thereby creating the impression in the public domain that the said officers including our client committed a criminal wrong and were responsible for the missing firearm,” Jaggasar wrote.
On January 11, Sgt Quashie was charged with misbehaviour in public office, in connection with the missing firearm. He is currently on bail in the sum of $250,000. To date, the firearm has not been located.