‘Wrong man’ killed in drive-by

Roshaun Pierre

Roshaun Pierre

A Laventille man who police believe was not the intended target of gunmen was shot dead near his Pashley Street home yesterday afternoon.

It is believed that the killers missed their target and instead murdered Roshaun Pierre who was standing along Old St Joseph Road, near a grocery.

father of Roshaun Pierre

GRIEVING DAD: The father of Roshaun Pierre, centre, is consoled by a relative as a police officer speaks to them at the scene of yesterday’s murder at the corner of Pashley Street and Old St Joseph Road, Laventille. —Photo: ROBERT TAYLOR

Investigating officers said the incident took place around 2.45 p.m. At that time, Pierre was at the side of the road when a car drove by in an easterly direction.

The occupants opened fire and Pierre was hit a number of times and collapsed at the side of the road.

A man who police believed was the intended target was also injured.

He was taken to hospital where he remained up to last night.

Minutes after the shooting took place, Pierre’s pregnant girlfriend, as well as his father, arrived at the scene and had to be restrained by police officers from approaching his body as they processed the area for evidence.

Several residents said Pierre was an innocent man who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“He was not involved in anything, as far as we know. It had to be the other fella that (gunmen) came for,” said one resident.

An elderly man who did not want to be identified said he was certain Pierre was not involved in criminal activities.

“I am an elder in the community and I can say that he was not in any gang thing. That is an innocent man who got killed,” he said.

Police said they were not aware of Pierre being involved in any illegal activities. Officers of Besson Street Police Station, Crime Scene Unit and Homicide Bureau of Investigations visited the scene and carried out enquiries.

Pierre’s killing took the murder toll for the year to date to 406, compared to 412 for the corresponding period last year.

