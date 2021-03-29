Escaped teenagers Antonio Francois and Simeon Daniel, both 15, were shot dead because they found themselves in the middle of an ongoing gang war for control of part of Laventille.
Police believe Francois and Daniel were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, in an area that has seen a sharp spike in gang activity.
The two were killed because they were not known to the gang members who were patrolling the McShine Lands area in Laventille at the time, police suspect.
Daniel and Francois, along with three other teenagers, escaped from a Children’s Authority facility on March 19.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Investigations and Intelligence, Mc Donald Jacob, said yesterday the probe was at a “sensitive stage” but said officers were working on catching the killers.
Around 7.10 p.m. on Sunday, Francois and Daniel were liming with other boys at an abandoned house at LP#27 McShine Lands when they were confronted by two armed men dressed in uniforms which resembled police attire.
The men looked at Daniel and Francois, and after a brief exchange, pulled out firearms.
The group attempted to escape and ran in several directions.
In the aftermath, four teenagers had been shot.
Brothers shot, one escapee held
Daniel and Francois were found lying motionless on a rooftop which had fallen off the abandoned house not far from the road.
The other two victims, brothers aged 14 and 15, were shot about their bodies.
The assailants looked at the other children and left the scene.
Residents of the area raised an alarm and took the two injured teens to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.
The bodies of the two teenagers were identified by one of the minors who escaped from the Children’s Authority safe house.
The 15-year-old was taken to the Homicide Region One Office with a guardian.
The other two escaped teenagers remain unaccounted for.
The scene was visited by a team of officers from the Homicide Bureau and the Port of Spain Division, including Insp Lynch, Insp Bhagwandeen, Insp Sooklal Singh, W/Insp Lewis, Sgt Grant, Cpl Primdass, PC Singh and PC Flament, among others.
The Express was told that 24 5.56mm calibre shells were found at the scene of the shooting.
This led investigators to conclude that automatic rifles were used when Francois and Daniel were attacked.
This incident pushed the murder toll up to 82 for the year so far.
The comparative toll for the same period in 2020 was 132.