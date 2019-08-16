4-year-old ‘an angel’ of a sister

WITH her parents killed by criminals and their bodies decaying for four days in their Penal home, relatives of a four-year-old girl believe she cared for her baby brother until they were rescued. “An angel” was how the little girl’s uncle, Vijay Ragoonanan, described her for taking on the responsibility to care for her eight-month-old sibling while they were trapped in the house surrounded by the scent of death.
The two infants were rescued on Thursday afternoon when their older sibling, Vishard Mohammed, went to the house at Clarke Road and stumbled upon the horrifying scene of his parents, Wazir Mohammed and Shelly Ann Ragoonanan-Mohammed, and uncle Nazim Mohammed, dead. The bodies were in a state of decomposition, and the children were crying and malnourished, their clothes bloodied from trying to wake their slain relatives, police said.