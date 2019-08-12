A 13 year old Mayaro boy who was dropped off in Mayaro on Monday to take a taxi to Arima is missing.
Isaiah Carter, of Cedar Grove Road, was expected to meet his father at a taxi stand in Arima but did not arrive at the meeting point.
Isaiah’s mother, Pamela Persad, reported to police that around 6.40 a.m. she dropped her son at Mayaro Junction to get a taxi to take him to Sangre Grande.
Persad said that her son was to take another taxi from Sangre Grande to Arima, where his father would meet him at the taxi stand.
Around 11 a.m. Persad went to the Mayaro police station and reported her son missing.
Persad told Express: “I asked all the taxi drivers in Mayaro is they saw him, and none of them did. I am now headed to Sangre Grande to ask the taxi drivers there if they saw him. I told the police that there are security cameras and at the bank at Mayaro Junction so hopefully the camera footage picked him up”.
Isaiah will enter Form Two of Rio Claro Secondary School when the new school term opens.
Local Government Councillor for Mayaro/ Guayaguayare Kyron James has issued an appeal for anyone who has seen Isaiah to contact him at 361-1900.
Anyone with information can also contact Mayaro police at 630-4333/4330, Sangre Grande Police at 668-2444/0200, or 555, or 999, or Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith at 482 GARY (4279).