As inclement weather washed over La Fortune Pluck Road in San Francique yesterday, residents gathered at the site of a collapsed roadway to highlight what they say has been years of neglect by the Government in the roadway’s maintenance and repair.
Carrying plastic chairs, they blocked the limited passage in and out of the area, some with umbrellas, others braving the passing winds and rains. Sitting in silence, they looked on at a road littered with potholes.
Speaking at a news conference yesterday, Member of Parliament for Oropouche West Davendranath Tancoo said many felt as though they were being discriminated against.
A case of ‘discrimination’
“These persons have been abandoned by this Government and there is significant discrimination taking place because they are seeing substantial development works taking place throughout Trinidad and Tobago on the PNM (People’s National Movement) side, but nothing on this side because they believe they are UNC (United National Congress). I don’t see yellow in the road. The people that use this road are from all parts of Trinidad and Tobago, every type of location,” he said.
Tancoo said residents had been complaining of the road’s deterioration for years, but have yet to see Government’s action. With harsh weather and the passage of time, he said the road had become impassable, with some residents resorting to walking in and out of the area to access public transport.
“People have not been using this roadway. That means if you are resident here and you have to take a taxi, you have to walk half an hour down this roadway or on the other side to get a taxi. If you have a medical emergency here, you have to find yourself outside because the vehicles cannot come in here. This is totally unacceptable and the worst part about it is we have been predicting this for the last year, three years,” he said.
Damage spreads
Tancoo said representatives for the area have asked for assistance on behalf of residents in the past, but have yet to see action taken.
He said when residents last protested in May, the road’s damage had extended to approximately 100 metres. Since then, he said, the damage has been spread across a further 200 metres and resulted in the compromise of homes and properties.
“It is because of the collapse of these roads that these properties are being damaged, pulling away and damaging properties. When last we came here, maybe about 100 feet in the area was the section damaged most. Over the last two months the entire section, another 200 feet has been collapsing, so the road is virtually impassable,” he said.
“We cannot burn tyres, we cannot dig holes in the road, we cannot plan things to highlight the complaints. This is unacceptable. We received promise after promise after promise that the Government would deal with this at some time, but under the guise of finding out to wash their hands of the responsibility,” Tancoo said.
Ministry: Major concern
In May, following residents’ protests over the roads, the Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan was accompanied by directors of the Ministry’s Highways Division, the Bridges, Landslips and Traffic Management Unit and representatives of the National Infrastructure Development Company Limited in a visit to La Fortune Pluck Road.
In a statement released by the ministry following the visit, the area was deemed a “major concern” due to the formation of landslips. The ministry stated it was aware of the safety and mobility concerns.
It said the ministry was coordinating work through the Highways Division, the Programme for Upgrading Roads Efficiency (PURE) Unit and the Bridges, Landslips and Traffic Management Unit (BLT).
It added that under the Bridges, Landslides and Traffic Management Unit (BLT) Landslip Repair Programme Phase 2A, the ministry received approval to grant contracts to begin construction works on five significant landslides in these areas—two of which were situated in La Fortune Pluck Road.
Sinanan was quoted in the statement as saying, “While members of the La Fortune Pluck Road community continue to clamour for immediate action, the necessary steps to identify, plan, investigate, design and award contracts for the repair of landslips in the area are being taken.”
The ministry was required to work within the limits of its allocated resources in conducting repairs, he added.
“The formulation of landslips and the associated repair solutions are ongoing issues the Ministry of Works and Transport must continually address in the most systematic manner. When responding to these costly remedial works which require a comprehensive approach, the ministry must work within the parameters of its allocated resources,” he said.
The Express tried contacted Sinanan yesterday to ask if any of these contracts had yet been awarded and if anything could be done to address the situation. No immediate response was received.