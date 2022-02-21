Yesenia slams ‘cruel police’

Darielvis Sarabia

NOT ALLOWED

TO attend FUNERAL:

Darielvis Sarabia

INSTEAD of taking her to say her final goodbye to her infant son, who was shot dead two weeks ago at sea by Coast Guard officers, the mother of one-year-old Yaelvis Santollo Sarabia was taken into police custody for questioning after being discharged from Sangre Grande District Hospital.

Last Thursday, the woman, Darielvis Sarabia, underwent a second surgery on one of her shoulders after she, too, was shot when the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) opened fire on a group of Venezuelan migrants who were seeking to illegally enter this country. The incident took place on February 5.

Yesterday, human rights activist and psychic Yesenia Gonzalez described the police’s decision to not have the woman attend the funeral on Friday as “cruelty to a human being” whose baby “took his last breath in her arms”. She said it is believed the same bullet that killed the child was the one that injured his mother while she cradled him.

The infant was shot in the head.

“That same day she was discharged from hospital was the same day her child was being buried but instead of taking her to the funeral, they took her to the police station. That is just cruelty to humans,” said Gonzalez. She questioned why officers found it necessary to deny a mother the opportunity to attend the funeral of her child and instead take her into custody for questioning. She reiterated that just the day prior Sarabia had undergone surgery.

“It is just not right,” she stated.

However, she said the medical staff at the Sangre Grande hospital had to be complimented since Sarabia informed her relatives after being discharged that she had received phenomenal treatment.

The medical staff was compassionate and sensitive towards her over her ordeal, said Gonzalez.

