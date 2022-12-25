You can be compensated by State

Did you know that survivors of violent crimes can stand to be compensated by the State for their injuries?
The Criminal Injuries Compensation Act, 21 of 1999 (the Act) provides for the families or dependants of those who die as a result of violent crime to be compensated by the State.
The Act allows for compensation to persons or dependants of persons who suffered “criminal injury” and injury as a direct result of a crime of violence, and includes any harm or injury done to a person’s physical or mental condition.
These crimes include murder, manslaughter, wounding with intent, inflicting injury with or without a weapon, using a drug with intent to commit an offence, administering poison or other destructive or noxious substance so as to endanger life or inflict grievous bodily harm, administering poison with intent to injure or annoy, offences under the Sexual Offences Act, and offences under the Trafficking in Persons Act.
And with this country recording close to 600 murders with two weeks to go, 2022 has the unpleasant distinction of being the bloodiest year in this country’s history . However, this also means that the families of these slain individuals stand a chance of being compensated by the State for their loss.
Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob told the Express recently that the calibre of weaponry being utilised is leading to more victims, explaining that out of 39 reports of shootings, 129 persons had been shot, 93 of which had been murdered.
This left 36 persons who would have survived attacks on their lives.
And these are just survivors of homicides that have claimed multiple lives in one incident.
Between the period January 1 and October 31, there had been 554 reports of woundings and shootings throughout the country.
The most reports were made in March, with 71 incidents, while October saw the second highest reports of injuries at 70.
July had the lowest reports of woundings with 39 such reports.
The category ‘wounding and shootings’ also incorporates injuries caused as a result of blunt force traumas, and stabbings.
However, it still leads to over 500 persons who would have been injured this year —and potentially over 1,000 individuals if one includes the dependants of slain persons—who therefore could stand to be compensated by the State for their experience.
Not well-known
But most victims appear not to know about the Act nor the Criminal Injuries Compensation Board, which is mandated to evaluate and determine awards for compensation to such victims and/or their dependants.
The Express contacted at least a dozen persons who would have survived shooting incidents throughout the country, and most were unaware of the Act of the fact that they could potentially stand to be paid for their circumstances.
One such person was 44-year-old Eric Harry who was shot in January 2021 while at the National Petroleum (NP) service station in San Fernando.
Harry, a well-loved pump attendant, was shot to the hand and abdomen when a group of men robbed the station.
Since then he has not been able to work and has been forced to sell water and soft drinks along the main road near his home to make ends meet.
“I honestly don’t know much about it. No one ever tell me anything really, not the police or anything. Only one man mention it in passing once, he said I had to go up in town (Port of Spain) and file an application. But outside of him, I honestly haven’t heard of it till today (the Express interview). And this is something that needs to be known about because I’ve been here suffering. I still have the bullet stuck in me. It’s by my kidney, and my old boss-lady said she will not be paying me anymore so I’ve had to start selling little things on the roadway to make ends meet. Meanwhile, my pressure and sugar (blood sugar level) still going up, and I’m still recovering from that incident. That happen since January last year, and look at me, almost two years later and I’ve still yet to recover. But people go about their lives like normal. I’m sure there are people who don’t even remember what happened to me, but I’m the one here living this life now. So things like that should be better advertised and marketed. Because people out here are suffering,” Harry told the Express.
Need or public information
Security Guard Allister Harris, one of two security officers injured in September in a shooting incident at Pennywise Plaza in La Romaine which claimed the lives of security guards Jerry Stuart and Jeffery Peters, told the Express that he had been made aware of the Act, but he had yet to apply under it.
“Honestly speaking, I’ve been told about it, but I’ve yet to make the time to go up and apply. So part of that is on me. But I will say it’s not something that has been advertised or I think is well known. I just knew about it because of the field I work in. And I’ve been working since that incident, I think about four days later after I was back out, even with the bullet still lodged in me to this day. But I think it’s a good idea, it just needs to be ventilated among the citizens more,” Harris said.
According to police reports, on the afternoon of September 19, the three security guards were exiting the plaza with money representing sales from businesses when they were ambushed by a group of masked men. There was an exchange of gunfire following which the suspects escaped with bags of cash in a waiting Nissan Sylphy, which then drove onto South Trunk Road. Peters died at the scene, while Stuart died at a nearby hospital.
Harris and Peola Baptiste were injured in the incident and had to seek treatment.
Word of mouth
The Express found two persons who were able to collect some money for the pain they endured.
“I had to be informed about this process by a police officer friend I know. It’s not something that comes up in conversation at all from any of the officers that I would have interacted with after I got shot. I don’t know why though if it’s the officers don’t know or they think it’s not within their purview of things to share. Either way, nowhere along this process was I told that I had a right to apply to the board. It was one of my bredrins some months after who had to ask me if I did it and I could get money from it. And he self said he only knew it about it because one of his police bredrins had been injured, and had collected $25,000 from the State. So it’s a situation where I’ve been compensated. It doesn’t do anything really in the long run, because if we were to go private, that money will burn up very quickly. But I will be lying if I said it wasn’t almost like a buffer of sorts to buy food and to get little things in the house while I was incapacitated,” the Express was told by a victim who asked to remain nameless.
The individual was shot during a robbery gone wrong in the Northern Division in 2021, and had to be hospitalised for three weeks while he recovered.