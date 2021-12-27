President Paula-Mae Weekes has joined the global chorus of tributes being paid to Archbishop Desmond Tutu who died on Sunday at the age of 90.
The Nobel laureate was a much-loved and admired campaigner on numerous causes throughout his life–most notably in the struggle against apartheid–who went on to become a powerful voice for reconciliation in post-apartheid South Africa.
Tutu, known as “the Arch”, coined the phrase “Rainbow Nation” to describe South Africa’s diversity and remained an outspoken watchdog against social injustice from wherever it emanated. In 1987 during his second of three visits to this country also dubbed Trinidad and Tobago “a rainbow nation” because of the many different races and traditions that make up the national landscape.
The the official Facebook page of The Office of the President of the Republic of T&T Weekes said:
“In tribute to our multi-ethnic, multicultural, multi-religious unity he extended the descriptor ‘rainbow nation’ to Trinidad and Tobago. Now, this rainbow nation pays tribute to him. Rest well Archbishop Desmond Tutu, by your example and through your direct and sustained efforts, you have left this world better than you found it.”
Week of services and
events in South Africa
His home, South Africa, is planning a week of services and events to honour Tutu’s life of activism for racial equality and LGBT rights. Tutu, the Anglican Archbishop Emeritus of Cape Town, died on Sunday at the age of 90.
Yesterday:
—Bells rang at noon for ten minutes at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town and other churches across South Africa. The bells will ring for ten minutes each day this week and people are asked to pause and reflect on Tutu’s life.
—South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visits Tutu’s home in the Milnerton area of Cape Town to pay his respects to Tutu’s widow, Leah, and the family.
—Cape Town’s landmark Table Mountain, the Cape Town Civic Centre and the arch at St George’s Cathedral are being lit up in purple in remembrance of Tutu’s bishop’s robes. The lights will be on the landmarks each night this week until Tutu is laid to rest.
Tomorrow:
—Ecumenical service to be held in Johannesburg, where Tutu had served as the first Black Bishop of Johannesburg in 1985.
—The City of Cape Town to hold an interfaith service for Tutu.
Thursday:
—Interfaith service to be held in the capital, Pretoria, at St Alban’s Cathedral.
—The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation and the Archbishop Tutu IP Trust will host a gathering in Cape Town.
Friday:
—Tutu’s body to lie in state at St. George’s Cathedral as members of the public file past his coffin, “which will reflect the simplicity with which he asked to be buried,” Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba said in a statement.
—Tutu’s body will stay alone overnight in the cathedral, “a place which he loved,” according to Makgoba.
Saturday:
—Requiem Mass at St George’s Cathedral after which Tutu’s body will be cremated and his ashes interred at the cathedral’s mausoleum, according to his wishes.