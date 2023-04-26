Young admits gas supply ‘difficulties’

Energy Minister Stuart Young yesterday acknowledged there had been “some temporary difficulties in the natural gas supply”.
He was responding to questions from Opposition MP Wade Mark in the Senate, at the Red House, Port of Spain.
Mark asked whether the MHTL M4 plant (Methanol Holdings Trinidad Ltd), Tringen 2 and three out of five Nutrien plants at Point Lisas were currently completely down because of a lack of supply of natural gas.
Young said plants at Point Lisas, from time to time, have to go down to do routine maintenance works, adding that some of those plants fall into that category. He said Mark tried to link this wrongly to a fire at the Mahogany hub.
He said bpTT president David Campbell indicated it was a small fire on a temporary piece of equipment which was quickly contained, and the precautionary response process was followed and the platform shut down.
He said after all the checks were done, the platform was restarted in six hours and was back to production levels. What happened at the Mahogany platform has nothing to do with the state of any of the plants at Point Lisas, he added.
“What I can say is there have been some temporary difficulties in gas supply from one of our major natural gas upstream suppliers that have affected some of the plants at Point Lisas. Some of these plants are also utilising the opportunity and the time to do routine maintenance.
“It does not mean that we are not always concerned about consistent gas supplies from upstream producers whom the Government and NGC have absolutely no control over what happens with respect to their production, save to being in a position, as we have done consistently, to ensure that all that needs to be done on our part is done so that there would be a maintained production of natural gas,” Young said.
Asked when the flow of natural gas to these plants that have been shut down, with several of them operating at reduced capacity, would resume, Young said he wanted to remind the population that as a result of what took place between 2010 and 2015, the National Gas Company (NGC) was faced with over $9 billion in claims as a result of the curtailment of natural gas.
“That has led to difficulties with gas supply and gas control, and I can assure the population that with restructuring and renegotiation of the contracts that we are not susceptible to any of those things that took place. As we are speaking, some of the plants that were referred to by Senator Mark are on their way to being restarted as they get gas supply,” he said.
In response to a question on the measures being taken to address the shutdown of cooking gas production and several petrochemical plants at Point Lisas, triggered by an electrical fire at bpTT’s Mahogany hub, Young said there was no shutdown of the one plant in T&T which produces LPG (cooking gas), which is the Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd (PPGPL).
He cited the details contained in a PPGPL release which said its processing unit had been taken offline for routine maintenance works that had been in planning for over a year.
“In other words, PPGPL, in keeping with proper industry standards, a year ago had planned to take down their plant in order to do maintenance, which is a necessary component for effectively operating any such plant,” he said.
He said PPGPL pointed out that the planned maintenance activities were always scheduled for April to May 2023, and were in no way due to any gas supply challenges in the sector.
It said as part of its planning for the period, the company engaged stakeholders to ensure it would meet the demand for cooking gas of the population, and would continue to do so in conjunction with National Petroleum (NP). He said PPGPL and NP continue to maintain adequate inventory so there was no LPG shortage in T&T.
No natural gas crisis
Speaking to reporters earlier following a NGC event at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad hotel in Port of Spain, Young has said there is “absolutely” no natural gas crisis in Trinidad and Tobago.
He said energy company bpTT had a “substantial mechanical issue” on one of its projects, and the company was working on it.
“They have kept us (Government) well abreast and that is a BP issue and these are things that will happen from time to time, but there are a lot of unfortunate twists and turns as some people try to sell their own narrative,” he said.
“At no point in time was this responsible for anything to do with LPG, which is cooking gas,” Young said.
He was responding to a Sunday Express article which confirmed that T&T’s lone cooking gas producer, PPGPL, and several petrochemical plants at Point Lisas had been shut down following an electrical fire at bpTT’s Mahogany hub and continued mechanical issues at its Cassia C platform.
The Sunday Express also reported that for now, there is enough cooking gas to meet the public’s need, and the problems should be resolved by weekend to avoid a cooking gas shortage.
On Sunday, PPGPL said in a statement that its processing units had been taken offline for routine maintenance works which had been planned for over a year.
It said these works were in no way due to any gas supply challenges.
PPGPL and (NP have both assured there is no LPG shortage in Trinidad and Tobago.
Underscoring the importance of routine maintenance of all of T&T’s assets, Young said: “You can’t run your motor car without taking it to service, much less a plant. So you have to plan in advance when you’re going to take down your plant, and that is what happened. But (PPGPL) had sufficient supply of LPG in storage and we continue to have.
“You’ve heard the president of PPGPL saying on Sunday that we have 28 days of supply, but our plant will be back up and running within the next few days. There is absolutely no natural gas crisis. This is a continuing narrative that I’ve seen trying to be sold by particular individuals, some of whom are being paid by those in the industry to do it. I have said this before and I know very well of what I am speaking.
“Right now, you have negotiations going on. If you kick your mind right back to a few years ago when that was the narrative being sold, at the time, companies were in negotiations with NGC for future gas supplies. As I said, yes, there were mechanical issues on a big BP project which took some gas offline, but I also have no doubt as to what is taking place when you see those sort of false, sensational headlines.”
He noted that T&T had been exploiting oil for over 100 years and gas for over three decades.
“When you pull molecules out of the ground, there are no molecules coming to replace it. And, therefore, that is something we are working on, but you can’t just go overnight and produce additional fields of gas, so I am satisfied that all of our upstreamers are working along with the Government—the BP, the Shell, the EOG, the Touchstone, the Perenco and the Woodside,” Young said.
“We’re constantly in meetings, we’re constantly dealing with where the next round of gas supply will come from. As with everything, on some occasions, you are going to have some mechanical failures and that’s what we’ve seen within the past few weeks,” he added.