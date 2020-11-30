THE human trafficking and human smuggling threat into Trinidad and Tobago from Venezuela is real. This is the view of both the Minister of National Security Stuart Young and Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.
Both ministers were responding to a report in yesterday’s Express which lent credence to this being a development on our border.
An e-mail titled “Disturbing trend in the Venezuela with the Human Trafficking trade route to Trinidad and Tobago”, written by human trafficking consultant Dr C Justine Pierre, stated that a child trafficking and illegal adoption ring involving Venezuelan children was active in the Caribbean with Trinidad and Tobago being one of the focal points.
Suggesting that there were willing accomplices in Trinidad and Tobago, Pierre said: “Most disturbing is that this operation is highly organised, with contacts at high levels in Trinidad and Tobago, Chile, Mexico and Europe.”
Questioned about the report yesterday, Young said the population would recall that at a news conference last week he raised a number of concerns and “piercing questions with respect to human trafficking and human smuggling”.
“I am very concerned about who may be involved and facilitating human trafficking and smuggling,” Young stated.
“I raised the number of concerns that I was instructed that the State was not being permitted to check the veracity, validity and authenticity of claims with respect to who were the parents of the young children (in custody) and who were the individuals that came (with them) and who had entered Trinidad and Tobago illegally.”
Young said he remained very concerned about this issue and will continue to ensure that the law is upheld; and to fight the scourge of human trafficking and smuggling.
Cautioning those who may be wittingly or unwittingly facilitating this illegal traffic, Young said:
“The population will also recall that at the press conference (last week) I raised questions as to how it was possible that certain attorneys-at-law appeared to have information with respect to the details of those who have entered the country illegally even before the State is able to verify with the Venezuelan authorities who these people are.”
Pierre stated that persons in the “villages” in Venezuela had “detailed information” about the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and about the Living Water Community, which he found “very strange and unusual”. “We also found information about these organisations translated into Spanish,” Pierre said. He added that he would be writing a report on this development over the next few weeks.
Careful process
In a separate interview yesterday, Al-Rawi also expressed the Government’s concern about the issue of human trafficking and human smuggling. He said the National Security Minister and Minister in the office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy and himself were alarmed at the possible developments with respect to the trafficking in persons and in particular trafficking of children.
“That is why we were deeply concerned to ensure that the plethora of litigation that is going on is managed, firstly by ensuring that we are served with proceedings as opposed to proceedings hitting the media first and the State finding out afterwards,” he said.
Secondly, the Attorney General said it is imperative that the State is able to establish the bona fides of the persons claiming to have familial connection to the children on their release.
“It cannot be that any John Brown or Jane Brown that rolls up and says that I am the father or the mother of a child (in custody), or uncle or cousin of that child, (is accepted). How do you establish the authenticity of the claim?
And that is a very important position. That is why the Government and the Minister of National Security have been so careful to say that all things must be dealt with by a careful process to ensure that everything is responsibly done,” the Attorney General stated.
The Government and the Minister of National Security have come under some fire for the decision to remove illegal entrants into our territorial waters from Venezuela. A number of matters have been filed in the courts to block the deportation of such persons.