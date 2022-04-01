Young: CoE in train

Chairman of the commission of enquiry (CoE) into the February 25 diving tragedy Sir Dennis Morrison and fellow commissioner Gregory Wilson will be in Trinidad and Tobago on April 18 to commence work.
They will be sworn in that week as commissioners.
So said Energy Minister Stuart Young at yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference.
“There is nothing untoward. I can now report to the country having been in contact with Sir Dennis Morrison as well as Gregory Wilson and also Mr (Ramesh Lawrence) Maharaj that Dr Dennis Morris confirmed with me this morning that he will be here on April 18.
“He will spend a few days here... of course to be sworn in as a commissioner, along with Mr Wilson, to meet with the counsel to the commission, Mr Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, and his team,” Young said.
The four divers who died were Fyzal Kurban, Kazim Ali Jr, Rishi Nagassar and Yusuf Henry.
Young said Maharaj and his team are already preparing what needs to be prepared. He said the chairman and Wilson will determine how the commission goes forward, which was not within the purview of the Government. He said it is Morrison and his team who would set the timetable of the CoE.
“I have asked that Sir Dennis, Mr Wilson and Mr Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj present themselves to the public that week (of April 28) and begin having the conversation with us, the public, as to how they intend to conduct this commission of enquiry,” he added.
Young said the Government was preparing where the commission would sit, and providing the support such as a secretary. He said the Government would also provide someone from the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs or someone the AG recommends and the support staff.
He said he had also spoken with the permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister to ensure Cabinet provides the necessary funding to the CoE.
Nothing fishy
Young said those complaining about the length of time it was taking to start the CoE were up to mischief.
“There is nothing untoward,” he said. “I am sure that if you do the research, you will see that this is one of the CoEs that have been set up in the shortest possible time frame, with the commissioners and counsel to the commission and others being presented to the public in the shortest time frame.
“So, there is absolutely no need for there to be any fear, any apprehension. This commission of enquiry is going to take place, and let’s hope that when the commissioners are sworn in, in that week of the 18th of April, they will then tell us, along with the counsel to the commission, how they intend to conduct this commission of enquiry,”he said.
Asked whether the Government had reached out to Christopher Boodram, the lone survivor in the tragedy, Young said it was not the Government involved in this matter.
He said there was a company, LMCS, which employed the divers, and Paria, the entity that retained LMCS.
He said he directed Paria to make available to the families counselling via the firms which provide employee assistance. He said he did not think the families took up the offer, and was not sure what had happened since.
He said the first port of call must be to the employer, and then the company which engaged LMCS. He said it was not always a case of the Government having to step in, and that both LMCS and Paria may be better placed to provide support to Boodram.
Cost difficult to determine
In response to questions, Young also said it was very difficult to determine how long a CoE would take and how much it would cost.
“I have learnt that it is impossible to predict how a CoE will go both in terms of the passage of time... and also the cost,” he said.
He said when one compares the timeline for the establishment of this CoE to that of the CLICO CoE, this Government had moved with more expedition.
He said Cabinet took the decision on September 30, 2010, and the sole commissioner, Sir Anthony Coleman, was appointed November 17, 2010, almost a month and a half after; and the first hearing, which was a procedural hearing, was held on March 11, 2011, while the first evidential hearing was held on June 29, 2011. “I did that to remind us and to put it in context of how CoEs go,” he said.
He said the tragic diving accident took place on February 25, 2022, and on Monday, February 28, he announced he would be asking the Cabinet to set up an investigative panel, and on Thursday, March 3, he announced that a five-person investigative panel was appointed to look into the accident.
He said one week later, on March 10, after spurious attacks on some of the members of the panel, the Government announced that a commission of enquiry would be established in place of the five-person panel.
He said in announcing Morrison and Wilson, along with Maharaj as counsel, the Government was trying to obtain a third commission.
He said it became apparent because of the distance that the international investigators were from T&T, as well as their work loads, the two experts he spoke to could not commit the time to coming to this country and sit as commissioners on the CoE. He said it was then determined that the best thing to do would be to provide support to the two main commissioners.