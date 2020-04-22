National Security Minister Stuart Young is defending the police roadblocks that caused traffic chaos and frayed nerves last Friday, and again on Monday.
Speaking at today’s daily virtual press conference that provides an update on the country’s COVID-19 status, Young said: “The roadblocks that were implemented across the country last week Friday were necessary. These roadblocks are not based on the stay at home measures and the regulations and provisions. Crime and criminality continue to affect Trinidad and Tobago.
“The police have the power to have roadblocks at any hour, any time, based on either intelligence or evidence, or just for them to be able to check on our licences or insurance, but also on other occasions when the police are looking for something in particular. So roadblocks are not a COVID measure.”
Young also addressed the issue of drivers and commuters being questioned as to their reason for being on the road and/or their intended destination during the traffic gridlocks that resulted, with some being instructed to return to their homes.
“The police are also entitled in law to ask any one of us on the grounds of any reasonable suspicion what we are going about our business to do. And we just respond to them with I’m going to the grocery, I’m going to the pharmacy, I’m going to work etc, and that is all outside of COVID.”
He said three days ago at a national security comstat meeting they predicted it was only a matter of time before someone started throwing mischief at them.
“Police officers conducting roadblocks do so within the ambit of the law, no one is seeking to use the stay at home regulations. So to try and draw a distraction and mischief on that basis, I’m going to deliver food or I’m going to pick up food for my girlfriend, is an unnecessary distraction and not one that the police service will be distracted by.
“Today the commissioner has instructed the use of the body cams at some of these roadblocks so that we the population will see what is the truth and what is really happening, and what we can then judge our brothers and sisters on.”
Loopholes to COVID-19 regulations
Young further stated that some citizens have been seeking loopholes to some of the regulations.
“Over the last few days we’re seeing more and more people try to find loopholes in the regulations. Persons buying ten loaves of bread, placing it in their storefront and claiming it to be a bakery. Persons all of a sudden selling mops and brooms and disinfectant and saying that they’re a grocery store.
“These attempts to circumvent the regulations and measures that are designed to protect us the population really just make everyone’s’ life that much more difficult, but we will continue to do what needs to be done,” Young said.
He added that from inception the Government made it clear that it was not going to legislate the country’s way out of COVID-19, and therefore, resorted to the use of moral suasion to encourage citizens to do what is right for each other at this point in time.
He thanked Police Commissioner Gary Griffith and members of the TTPS for putting themselves on the frontlines day and night to protect the population of Trinidad and Tobago.
“I congratulate and I thank the men and women of the police service for continuing what they’re doing on a daily basis to try and keep us the population of Trinidad and Tobago safe. Continue, you have the support of the civic-minded and right-minded citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.”