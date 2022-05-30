IN a statement released on his Facebook page yesterday, Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young dismissed statements made by Opposition Senator Wade Mark as “Destructive UNC Mischief”.
Young stated that the sale of the Petrotrin refinery was being handled by TPHL, advisers and international experts, who periodically report progress to the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Energy.
Young said that the process has thus far been narrowed down to one entity and that the Government was awaiting the outcome.
In response to statements made by Mark concerning the legitimacy of Quanten LLC, Young referred to these claims as spurious allegations. He said that the company is an American company, about whom he has communicated with the US government concerning its interest in acquiring the refinery.
Quanten, he said, was subject to standard procedure through TPHL.
“Quanten LLC is an American company that is engaged in the RFP process for the refinery. Various arms of the United States government have communicated with me, as the Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, with respect to Quanten LLC, indicating its (Quanten’s) interest in the RFP process for the refinery and there has been support for the company as being an American-based entity.”
“The company has also been pursuing the acquisition of other oil refineries in other areas of the world. The company is engaged with TPHL and has to go through the standard and required processes in these types of matters. There is nothing further to be said at this stage,” he said.
He urged the public to take note of an “attack” on foreign companies who want to invest in the country, stating that this was an “Opposition attack on foreign investors”.
“The UNC Opposition has established a track record of attacking foreign investors who wish to invest in our country since September 2015. This is yet another brazen example. I remind citizens of the UNC-led attacks on the Sandals Resorts International’s attempt to build a Sandals and Beaches Resort in Tobago. It still pains me as a citizen to have lost that opportunity and to then see the Sandals Resorts group invest in hotels in Curacao, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Jamaica and St Lucia when Tobago could have been included. The UNC Opposition’s continued attack on foreign investors knows no boundary and must be rejected as we should want to encourage legitimate foreign investment in Trinidad and Tobago,” he said,
He condemned the statements made by the Opposition concerning the refinery’s sale.
“It is most unfortunate that the UNC Opposition continues with its mischief aimed at harming Trinidad and Tobago and I condemn this behaviour,” Young said.