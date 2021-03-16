Young: Gang leaders with Master’s degrees

IN THE SENATE
There are people with Master’s degrees who are part and parcel of the criminal gangs in Trinidad and Tobago.
So said National Security Minister Stuart Young during debate on the Anti-Gang Bill in the Senate yesterday, as he spoke about the composition of gangs in the country.
“Anyone who believes that the criminal gangs operating are not sophisticated and that they don’t have specific and very educated persons in their structures is completely wrong. We have found through intelligence that there are persons with Master’s (degrees) in Business Administration, Master’s in International Relations etc who are part of these sophisticated gang set-ups. Because the leaders need the advice...they have their legal advisors, they have their financial advisors. How do you tackle and dismantle these sophisticated gangs? You need specific legislation,” Young said.
“The leaders themselves will not have the illegal firearms and the drugs on them. They would pass that down the chain of command. The leaders of gangs in this day and age move in convoys, more sophisticated at times than some of the State convoys at present. This is the reality of what is taking place across the country,” he said.
Young cited the clause which criminalised demanding money with menaces, saying that extortion was taking place.
He said everyone was aware that when certain contracts were being executed, criminal gangs go to the sites and threaten the contractor, saying that unless they are given the ability to participate in the contract all hell would break loose.
He said people were afraid to come forward.
Bill targets gang-related sex trafficking
Young said there were criminal gangs engaged in kidnapping and rape, which was also covered in the legislation.
“We have recently seen the unfortunate consequence of one of these operations.”
He said the schedule of offences in the legislation included inciting prostitution, controlling a child prostitute, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
“Those three alone tie into the criminal gangs that are engaged in transnational organised crime and human trafficking. And I can tell the country here today that the Police Service, our intelligence services with the support of the Defence Force are currently engaged in going after some of these criminal gangs that are engaging in human trafficking across the border, bringing persons from Venezuela to Trinidad to engage them in prostitution. This gives them an additional tool in the fight against that criminal activity,” he said.
Other offences included the keeping and managing of a brothel and the detention of people at a brothel, living off the earnings of prostitution, meeting a child following sexual grooming, “which involved sex trafficking elements where there are criminal gangs engaged across borders”.
There was also a clause addressing “forcible entry and detainer”, which applied to another element of criminal gang activity in which people go into certain housing developments and eject people from their homes.
False premise
Young said the “continuous shout and cry” that there was no need for anti-gang legislation was meant to mislead the population.
He said there were clauses in the law which did not exist in any other legislation, such as the clause which criminalises the coercing or encouragement of a person to join a gang; taking retaliatory action against a person who refuses to join a gang or who seeks to get out of a gang; harbouring a gang member and concealing a gang leader or member.
“I challenge anyone inside or outside to tell the population where else in the law these specific offences can be found,” Young said.
He said no one was suggesting that this legislation by itself would stop criminal gang activity.
However, to say there should not be the passage of this piece of “watered-down legislation” (watered-down to make it a simple majority bill) is to deprive the police of a fighting chance in specifically targeting gangs.
Young said one of the misleading comments was the suggestion that gang-related activity was covered in all other areas of criminal law.
He said very specific offences have been created by the legislation which only exist in this legislation and are specifically targeted at gang activity.
“This piece of legislation is absolutely necessary,” he said.
Young said it was a false argument and premise to measure the efficacy of the legislation by the number of convictions there were.
He said the Executive can only provide the resources, the police can only do the investigations and lay the charges, and it was up to the criminal court justice system to make a determination on a conviction or an acquittal.
He said the lawyers at the criminal bar only had a responsibility for securing either an acquittal or a conviction.