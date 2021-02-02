Young gets specialist report on policy

After eight hours of searching yesterday for kidnapped Andrea Bharatt police have not located her.

Days after she was kidnapped, hunters, hikers, and concerned citizens aided the police in the search for the 22-year-old woman.

The Express was with the group from as early as 8 a.m. and walked with the 20 personnel who helped officers of the Eastern Division search for the missing woman.

The search saw officers return to Nonpareil Road, Sangre Grande.

This time they were assisted by just over 14 personnel—including comedian Chris “Crazy Legs” Fonseca.