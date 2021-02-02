Young gets specialist report on policy

GOVERNMENT cannot take policy decisions from places of “emotion”, National Security Minister Stuart Young said yesterday, as calls have again been raised for non-lethal weapons such as pepper spray to be made legal.
Government is again under pressure to address crime and crimes against women, with the disappearance last Friday of 22-year-old Andrea Bharatt, who remained missing up to yesterday.
Bharatt, a clerk at the Arima Magistrates’ Court, took a taxi to her Arima Old Road home last Friday but never got there.
Her disappearance caused a recall of the murder last December of 19-year-old Ashanti Riley, who was found dead after boarding a “PH” taxi in San Juan.
Activists and citizens are lobbying for Government to allow the importation and sale of non-lethal weapons like pepper spray, to give the vulnerable a chance at survival in the face of increasing crime.
Speaking at a news conference, Young said he has requested a specialist’s report, with respect to “policy and comparisons” of what takes place in other jurisdictions.
“I have finally received that report and that will be discussed at the National Security Council (NCS),” Young said.
Young said there were many arguments for and against such weapons and that Government can’t make policy based on emotion.
The minister expressed his personal distress, however, stating: “I find it very disheartening, upsetting, that our young women be subjected to this type of criminal activity and behaviour and I wish there was some way, some easy fix, to protect all of our young women in our society.”
Of Bharatt, he stated: “I am really hoping in this case for a positive outcome.”
Young said he has maintained constant contact with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and has asked the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) to assist.
He said all arms of National Security have been involved in the search for Bharatt from the start.