Young hits out at human traffickers, smugglers

Minister of National Security Stuart Young yesterday condemned the criminal elements involved in human trafficking and smuggling who caused the loss of lives of Venezuelans whose bodies were found in Venezuelan waters.
Responding to an urgent question in the Senate from Opposition Senator Wade Mark on the recent deaths by drowning of 19 Venezuelans nationals, Young said the loss of life in this tragic manner was upsetting.
He said Government was aware that the bodies were recovered close to the Venezuelan town of Guiria and in Venezuela waters and had been informed that unfortunately yesterday more bodies were found on the shoreline of Venezuela.
“We have been in constant touch with the Venezuelan authorities, both through the Ministry of National Security as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
“We continue to see all sorts of speculation about the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard’s involvement, none of which is true,” he said.
Young said the “available information suggests that this was an incident of human smuggling”.
“This fact seems to be overlooked. Human smuggling and human trafficking are both illegal and not to be encouraged.
“It is very sad that once again the criminal elements involved in human trafficking and smuggling have through their nefarious activities caused the loss of lives and we pray for the families.
“With respect to whether they have loved ones in this country, at this time we have not been given any such information and I use the opportunity to remind persons that both the borders of Venezuela as well as the borders of Trinidad and Tobago remain closed and it is illegal for persons to enter without the requisite permission and authority,” he said.
Asked by UNC Senator David Nakhid how many persons had been charged for human trafficking, Young said he didn’t have the exact numbers.
But, he said over time and especially during the pandemic, a number of persons were charged, “well over ten persons”, who were brought before the courts on human trafficking charges, “including some members unfortunately of law enforcement”.
Young hopes security
guard charged
Responding to another urgent question from Mark on the “recent disturbing upsetting and tragic report” of a young female being abused by a private sector security guard at a state house, Young said the security guard had been removed from duty. He said he hoped the necessary criminal charges will be brought against the guard.
Young said the matter was receiving the Government’s full attention, both from the Office of the Prime Minister’s Gender and Child Affairs Division as well as the Children’s Authority.
He said the Children’s Authority was currently investigating the allegations of misconduct by a security officer who is attached to an external service provider.
He said the Child Protection Unit of the TTPS was also conducting its investigation into the allegation.
“Please be assured that the authority continues to seek the best interest of the children who are in its care,” he said.