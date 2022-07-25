Energy Minister Stuart Young yesterday rejected any suggestion or insinuation that his recusals from participating in Cabinet discussions due to a conflict of interest were in any way “questionable” or an indication of wrongdoing on his part.
“For it to be suggested that my recusing myself from discussions, deliberations and decisions on Cabinet Notes is an indication of wrongdoing on my part is completely misleading, wrong and malicious as, ironically, the purpose of recusing oneself is to avoid conflict of interest and wrongdoing,” he said yesterday as he responded to the Sunday Express front page story headlined “Chief Cabinet Recusers” which focused attention on him (as well as Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi).
Young has recused himself from Cabinet deliberations 98 times since becoming a Minister of Government in September 2015 to February 2022, according to information provided by the Cabinet Secretariat in response to a Freedom of Information (FOIA) request filed by activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj through his attorney, former attorney general Anand Ramlogan SC.
The FOIA had asked for details about the instances when members of the Cabinet recused themselves from matters discussed in Cabinet meetings between the period September 9, 2015, and February 1, 2022.
In yesterday’s story, Young explained why he had recused himself multiple times, saying it was remarkable that PNM ministers, having acted with integrity, were being targeted for doing the right thing, and that the UNC is attempting to turn around actions which are in conformity with standards of public integrity, and use it to attack PNM ministers.
Yesterday, he said he felt it necessary yesterday to again address “what is obviously a continuing attempt to create a narrative of wrongdoing on my part”.
The following is
Young’s statement:
“I have taken note of today’s front page of the Sunday Express and the headline at Page 4. It is necessary for me to address what is obviously a continuing attempt to create a narrative of wrongdoing on my part.
I have been a member of the Cabinet of Trinidad and Tobago for close to seven years and during that time I have participated in discussions, deliberations and decisions on thousands of Cabinet Notes. Cabinet Notes are brought by ministers from the various ministries for discussion, deliberation and decision on a weekly basis and sometimes more than once a week.
I have always recused myself and not participated in the discussions, deliberations and decisions of any Cabinet note (usually brought from the Ministry of Finance) that merely makes mention of NCB Merchant Bank (Trinidad and Tobago) Ltd formerly NCB Global Finance Ltd.
NCB Merchant Bank (Trinidad and Tobago) Ltd is a 100 per cent owned subsidiary of NCB Financial Group Ltd which is a publicly traded company listed on the stock exchanges of both Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago. NCB Financial Group Ltd is the second largest indigenous financial institution in Caricom and has an asset base of approximately US$10.7 billion.
My brother is an employee of the NCB Financial Group and was the managing director of NCB Merchant Bank (Trinidad and Tobago) Ltd, as a result I took the decision to recuse myself anytime any Cabinet note merely mentioned that institution. This would have included occasions where the institution was invited to bid and it did not submit a bid, occasions where it submitted a bid and was unsuccessful (which was 97 per cent of the time) and when it was chosen by Ministry of Finance public servants as being the preferred bidder in a competitive tendering process (which was less than three per cent of all State financing from September 2015 to date).
I recused myself beyond what is required by law but I did so because I believe it is the right thing to do.
As can be seen from the description of the decisions I recused myself from 97 per cent of the Ministry of Finance awards of financing were to financial institutions other than NCB Merchant Bank (Trinidad and Tobago) Ltd.
For it to be suggested that my recusing myself from discussions, deliberations and decisions on Cabinet Notes is an indication of wrongdoing on my part is completely misleading, wrong and malicious as, ironically, the purpose of rescuing oneself is to avoid conflict of interest and wrongdoing.
In conclusion I emphasise that my brother is an employee of the financial institution and not the owner.
Accordingly, I steadfastly reject the continued attempts to associate me (and, by extension, my family) with any wrongdoing, especially by the suggestion that my recusals are questionable.”