Young: No need for NGC audit

There is no need for a forensic audit into the National Gas Company (NGC), Energy Minister Stuart Young has said.
He yesterday dismissed calls from the Opposition UNC for an immediate audit into NGC.
In a statement earlier yesterday, the UNC said “nothing less than an immediate forensic audit into the outrageous expenditure of what may total $650 million” was required.
The release added that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Young, NGC chairman Conrad Enill, company president Mark Loquan and the NGC board either fully know or ought reasonably to have known that there would be no gas available for Atlantic’s Train One liquefied natural gas facility in 2021.
While the forensic investigation proceeds, they should step down, the UNC said.
However, in a response, the Energy Minister said: “This is yet another instance where the UNC has displayed a complete lack of understanding of the energy sector. Any sensible person reading this latest rant by the Opposition would dismiss it as ridiculous, as was their lack of policy in the energy sector in the years 2010 to 2015.”
NGC has confirmed that it spent US$32 million on Train 1 in 2021, Young stated.
“By definition this money would have been paid to Atlantic LNG for turnarounds and related expenses. So what exactly does a forensic audit achieve? It would simply show money from NGC to Atlantic LNG for work done on Train 1.
“At the appropriate time, once negotiations with respect to the future of Atlantic LNG are completed, I will report to citizens what we have done to fight for, and to protect their interest,” Young stated. “The UNC would like the population to believe that everyone operates like them, cloaked in corruption and kickbacks, with inflated contracts, for example, the Beetham Waste Water plant and the billion dollars in NGC cash paid to SIS. That will never happen under my watch.”