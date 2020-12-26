Young: No one bumped off flight for PM’s daughter

Stuart Young-----use

National Security Minister: Stuart Young

National Security Minister Stuart Young has denied that ten people were bumped off the flight which brought Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s daughter Sonel Rowley-Stewart to Trinidad from New York.

The Sunday Express was forwarded information which claimed that people-including two elderly persons-were bumped off the flight last Wednesday.

The allegation followed a call from social media activist Suzette Louwe for the media to investigate if the Prime Minister’s daughter and several of her friends were given preferential treatment.

In a Facebook post, Louwe asked the Prime Minister to say if the army and police officers were at Piarco International Airport “clearing out airport staff” because his daughter and eight of her friends were on the flight from New York.

Louwe asked if Rowley’s daughter brought eight of her friends to Trinidad.

“1. Where are they staying and who is paying for that? Are they staying at the PM’s residence? Is that now a hotel? Are they being accommodated and catered for with State funds?

2. How is it that they would have gotten exemptions as non-nationals? And who requested/approved this?

3. Isn’t this above the limit per household for visitors?...”

The Sunday Express sent Young a copy of Louwe’s post as well as information the newspaper was sent which alleged that the ten people were bumped off the flight.

The Sunday Express contacted Young because he is the minister in charge of national security and immigration and all travel exemption and repatriation issues fall under his purview.

Social media trolls

In response yesterday, Young took issue with “social media trolls”.

He did not address Louwe’s questions but emphasised that no one was bumped off the New York flight to Trinidad.

He responded via WhatsApp, saying: “The confirmation by you and the Express that social media trolls are sources of news stories is noted with interest. I do not normally respond to social media trolls who make defamatory accusations. I am aware that many of these trolls are paid by third parties to carry out their defamatory attacks and that is something I would never support or encourage.

“I certainly did not bump anyone off of any flight. That is a complete lie. Responsible journalism is not only about seeking a person’s response to baseless lies and allegations it also requires a journalist to do work and verify information, ie, independently investigate baseless lies and allegations to ascertain if your ‘source’ is a person with an axe to grind, to ascertain what may be motivating your source, etc.

“I direct your editor and yourself to the High Court Case of Ken Julien v The Express Newspaper & Ors and to consider what the tests of responsible journalism are. The use of social media trolls certainly doesn’t equate to responsible journalism and nor does simply asking me if lies are true or not.”

Both the Prime Minister and Young have denied that Rowley-Stewart got any favours with respect to her exemption.

Last Wednesday a Trinidad and Tobago national, Jacek Konasiewicz, who is stranded in New York, wrote to Young asking how Rowley-Stewart got an exemption to return to Trinidad when he had applied before her.

The Express had sent questions to Young regarding this but there was no response.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Hello, your wife is hurt’

‘Hello, your wife is hurt’

It was a Christmas Eve Joey Mohammed will never forget.

It was the day he lost the love of his life.

His wife, Asha Mohammed, suffered fatal injuries in a vehicular accident when she swerved to avoid a pothole and collided with a Toyota Hilux van heading in the opposite direction.

Trinis stranded abroad pining for home

Trinis stranded abroad pining for home

A few lucky Trinidadians were hosted by nearby friends for Christmas dinner before parts of Canada returned to heavy lockdowns yesterday in another bid to curb rising Covid-19 infections.

But many Trinidad and Tobago nationals sheltering in place in countries like Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, who were cut off by the closure of local borders and the global near-shutdown of airline services, spent Christmas alone.

Stranded Trinis abroad—thousands of them—have one thing in common: they are pining to come home.

PCA head: Rogue cops should pay from own pockets

PCA head: Rogue cops should pay from own pockets

Police Complaints Authority (PCA) director David West says he agrees with judges who have suggested that police officers found guilty of misbehaviour and misconduct should pay victims from their own pockets and not be the burden of taxpayers.

In a phone interview with the Sunday Express, West yesterday discussed initiatives that will be rolled out in 2021 to beef up the PCA.

Young: No one bumped off flight for PM’s daughter

Young: No one bumped off flight for PM’s daughter

National Security Minister Stuart Young has denied that ten people were bumped off the flight which brought Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s daughter Sonel Rowley-Stewart to Trinidad from New York.

The Sunday Express was forwarded information which claimed that people-including two elderly persons-were bumped off the flight last Wednesday.

The allegation followed a call from social media activist Suzette Louwe for the media to investigate if the Prime Minister’s daughter and several of her friends were given preferential treatment.

+2
‘Life and death have seemed so close’

‘Life and death have seemed so close’

Tenderness and dignity befriend grief and brutality in the works of Edwidge Danticat. Many of her writings address the circumstances of Haiti and Haitians, her gentle prose soothing the pains of sufferers. Her capacity to write interior lives is a gift she shares with the best craftsmen and craftswomen of the written word and has opened her work to wide international audiences and critical acclaim.