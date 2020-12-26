Young: No one bumped off flight for PM’s daughter

National Security Minister Stuart Young has denied that ten people were bumped off the flight which brought Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s daughter Sonel Rowley-Stewart to Trinidad from New York.
The Sunday Express was forwarded information which claimed that people-including two elderly persons-were bumped off the flight last Wednesday.
The allegation followed a call from social media activist Suzette Louwe for the media to investigate if the Prime Minister’s daughter and several of her friends were given preferential treatment.
In a Facebook post, Louwe asked the Prime Minister to say if the army and police officers were at Piarco International Airport “clearing out airport staff” because his daughter and eight of her friends were on the flight from New York.
Louwe asked if Rowley’s daughter brought eight of her friends to Trinidad.
“1. Where are they staying and who is paying for that? Are they staying at the PM’s residence? Is that now a hotel? Are they being accommodated and catered for with State funds?
2. How is it that they would have gotten exemptions as non-nationals? And who requested/approved this?
3. Isn’t this above the limit per household for visitors?...”
The Sunday Express sent Young a copy of Louwe’s post as well as information the newspaper was sent which alleged that the ten people were bumped off the flight.
The Sunday Express contacted Young because he is the minister in charge of national security and immigration and all travel exemption and repatriation issues fall under his purview.
Social media trolls
In response yesterday, Young took issue with “social media trolls”.
He did not address Louwe’s questions but emphasised that no one was bumped off the New York flight to Trinidad.
He responded via WhatsApp, saying: “The confirmation by you and the Express that social media trolls are sources of news stories is noted with interest. I do not normally respond to social media trolls who make defamatory accusations. I am aware that many of these trolls are paid by third parties to carry out their defamatory attacks and that is something I would never support or encourage.
“I certainly did not bump anyone off of any flight. That is a complete lie. Responsible journalism is not only about seeking a person’s response to baseless lies and allegations it also requires a journalist to do work and verify information, ie, independently investigate baseless lies and allegations to ascertain if your ‘source’ is a person with an axe to grind, to ascertain what may be motivating your source, etc.
“I direct your editor and yourself to the High Court Case of Ken Julien v The Express Newspaper & Ors and to consider what the tests of responsible journalism are. The use of social media trolls certainly doesn’t equate to responsible journalism and nor does simply asking me if lies are true or not.”
Both the Prime Minister and Young have denied that Rowley-Stewart got any favours with respect to her exemption.
Last Wednesday a Trinidad and Tobago national, Jacek Konasiewicz, who is stranded in New York, wrote to Young asking how Rowley-Stewart got an exemption to return to Trinidad when he had applied before her.
The Express had sent questions to Young regarding this but there was no response.