Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has sounded another alarm bell over the slow rate of Covid-19 vaccinations in Trinidad and Tobago.
The minister implored young people, in particular, to get vaccinated.
He said internationally, people between the ages of 20 and 40 who feel they are invincible are now paying a heavy price because of the Delta variant.
Deyalsingh said in T&T, close to 150,000 people over 60 have been vaccinated.
He said it is now for the younger population to ensure they are vaccinated and protected.
“I am urging the younger people to get vaccinated. It is now those persons under 60 who need to step up or else they are going to pay a heavy price with this Delta variant as we have seen internationally,” he said.
The minister is also warning that dark days will come if people are not protected, especially with the inevitable arrival of the Delta variant here.
In an interview with the Express yesterday, he further expressed concern over the spike in hospital occupancy rates and disclosed that he gave instructions for the doubling of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.
According to the Health Ministry’s update yesterday, 30 people were hospitalised in 24 hours, with the numbers increasing from 309 to 339.
Vaccines are easily accessible at numerous locations throughout the country, but people are trickling to the sites as vaccine fear and hesitancy pervade.
“I am very, very concerned of our low uptake; when you combine that with the eventual discovery of the Delta variant in Trinidad and Tobago, we will have devastating consequences for the country and healthcare system,” said Deyalsingh.
“I am sounding the alarm bells that the country needs to wake up, come out of this slumber because, I’ll tell you, Dr Maryam Richards just told me that our hospital occupancy, for the first time in weeks, has started to climb up again. She got instructions from me to increase our ICU capacity at Couva by 100 per cent,” he added.
Deyalsingh pointed out this does not only mean there will be 100 per cent more patients but also 100 per cent more nurses, doctors and medical staff required in Covid care.
“A bed is not a bed; you need people to man the beds and care for patients. People need to do the responsible thing and just get vaccinated. If people don’t get vaccinated, what is happening in other countries will be happening here. We will be in a very dark place,” he said.
Deadly Delta
The minister said about 50 per cent of the vaccine supply has been utilised so far, adding he believes people are not aware of the deadly impact of the Delta variant, in particular.
“I don’t think the average Trinidadian and Tobagonian fully grasps how this Delta variant is so much more transmissible, so much more deadly; it can overwhelm not only the healthcare system but can overwhelm the country and all aspects of our social and economic life. It would be devastating if we do not pick up our vaccination rate,” he said.
He pleaded for people to stop listening to the conspiracy theories on social media such as Facebook and WhatsApp.
“I am urging again, as all persons around the world are urging people to stop listening to social media and certain religious leaders about vaccination,” he said. Deyalsingh said anti-vaxxers are profiting from their actions.
“What the population doesn’t understand is that there is money to be had in this anti-vaxxers movement. If you go online and see how people sell products on their platform promoting anti-vaccination theories, there is a financial motive behind these anti-vaxxers claims,” he said.
“The unsuspecting Trinidadians and Tobagonians are falling prey to this as millions have fallen prey around the world,” he added.
The minister reiterated that no fully vaccinated person has died in this country, so theories that one would die after taking the jab holds no water.
He said vaccine hesitancy is a problem not limited to Trinidad and Tobago but a global issue.
Vaccine brands
Deyalsingh said further that the issue is not the Sinopharm vaccine as he noted there is also vaccine hesitancy in the United States and England where Sinopharm is not used.
“Everywhere in the world, people who are not in a position to do their own intellectual research are falling prey to these conspiracy theories. It has nothing to do with the brand of vaccines,” he said.
He added that vaccine fear is also present in the Caribbean.
Deyalsingh said one of the reasons Trinidad and Tobago received AstraZeneca vaccine donations from Caricom was because some of those countries also had vaccine hesitancy and the unused vaccines were donated.
He said every adult in Trinidad and Tobago has been vaccinated multiple times since birth, noting that polio and yellow fever vaccines and others are part of the immunisation schedule.
The minister also expressed concern about what is taking place internationally where in the US, hospitals are flooded with people afflicted with the Delta variant.
‘Darkest days of the pandemic’
In a video in circulation, Dr Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer and infectious disease specialist at the Our Lady of the Lake hospital in Louisiana, USA, stressed the need for vaccination.
She said that over two weeks ago, there were 36 Covid-19 patients in hospital and now there are 150—their maximum number from April 2020.
She noted the hospital is the largest in Louisiana with 800 beds, and 713 people were admitted in one day.
“No one diagnosis should take up one-quarter of your hospital...it is not imaginable except for now, and we can’t tolerate it because it’s putting an incredible pressure on the rest of our patients and our hospital staff,” she said.
She added that 23 patients were awaiting transfers for ICU beds.
O’Neal said patients are waiting for days in the emergency rooms to get into the hospital for treatment, but there are no beds.
The vaccination rate, she said, is not happening fast enough.
“When you come inside our walls, it is quite obvious to you that these are the darkest days of this pandemic. We are no longer giving adequate care to patients, that has also stopped, and you have heard from each of these physicians that we no longer think we’re giving adequate care to anybody because these are the darkest days of the pandemic,” she said.
O’Neal said those who got vaccinated in the last two weeks already have protection, and she doubts she will ever see them in their hospital due to Covid-19.