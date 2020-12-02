Minister of National Security Stuart Young said yesterday he was pleased to see the interpretation and application of the laws of Trinidad and Tobago.
He was commenting on the ruling of Justice Frank Seepersad, who gave clearance to the State to deport an 11-year-old Venezuelan child who was among a group of 26 migrants seeking asylum status in Trinidad and Tobago.
In his ruling, the judge said the Government had an obligation to have the country’s borders secured and to prevent the influx of illegal immigrants. “The actions of the claimant’s mother in subjecting her child to the terrors of the sea and the flagrant flouting of local laws cannot be condoned or disregarded,” the judge said.
Young said yesterday: “Government decides policy, Parliament decides law, and the courts are supposed to interpret and apply law.”
He reiterated that as Minister of National Security, he will continue to uphold the laws of Trinidad and Tobago without fear or favour, malice or ill will.
He stressed, however, that he remained “very concerned about who may be facilitating human trafficking and smuggling”.
Migrant Covid-positive
Meanwhile, one of the Venezuelan migrants who was being held at the Heliport in Chaguaramas has tested positive for Covid-19.
In a release on Tuesday, the Ministry of National Security noted that Covid-19 tests were done on the Venezuelan migrants who arrived at the Coast Guard Heliport Base.
The results of these tests were received, and indicate that one of these persons has tested positive.
That person has been separated from everyone else in the Infirmary Department of the Heliport.
However, Covid-19 protocols require that all persons who were in primary contact with that positive migrant have to be treated as positive. They will now be quarantined for the next 14 days.
During this period, all physical visits from the outside by persons concerned with the Heliport will be restricted. It means therefore that all persons who were in primary contact with this group must also now consider themselves at risk, and take steps accordingly, the ministry said.
It is to be noted that the person who tested positive is at present asymptomatic, the release added.