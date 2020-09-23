National Security Minister Stuart Young says the investigation into the multimillion-dollar pyramid scheme will be a complex one, and warned people to stay away from this fraud.
Speaking at yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, Young noted an investigation was also underway into the return of some $22 million by the La Horquetta police to those allegedly involved in the scheme.
He said he is certain the Financial Investigations Bureau (FIB) would get involved, given the large sum of money.
“That is a fairly complex investigation that needs to take place there to find out if all of us in this room went and leave our money, we got a receipt, etc, and we haven’t been the victims of the collapse as yet, what is the criminal charge. There are possible criminal charges and I’ll leave that up to the police,” he said.
Warning people to not get caught up in any pyramid scheme, Young said:
“If it seems too good to be true that is because it is too good to be true.”
He added that questions must be asked about the legitimacy of having $22 million in cash.
Young noted the population was warned about the pyramid scheme by the Trinidad and Tobago Security Exchange Commission, as well as the Central Bank.
He said people may call a pyramid scheme a sou-sou, but it is not.
“A pyramid scheme is fraud. It is designed to collapse at some stage,” he said, adding the Government does not want to see innocent people lose their money.
He reiterated now is an opportune moment to again warn people to not get caught up in these fraudulent schemes.