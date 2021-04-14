Young slams absent UNC

The House of Representatives yesterday confirmed the nomination of Bliss Seepersad as a member of the Police Service Commission (PolSC).
It means that Seepersad, who was nominated by President Paula-Mae Weekes, will return as chairman of the PolSC for another three years.
Piloting the motion, National Security Minister Stuart Young started by placing on the Hansard record his disappointment at the “shenanigans, the theatrics and the continued misinformation and false premises relied upon by those who are absent on the other side and how they try to politicise a medical condition of the honourable Prime Minister”.
He added: “I chastise them in their absence and I would say it to them in their face, and I also put on record my personal condemnation for the absence of the Opposition since there is absolutely no scientific or medical data to support their absence here today, (none) whatsoever,” he said.
“We are here today just as we were a few days ago doing important business and doing the business of the people of Trinidad and Tobago, subject to and under the guidance of the Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago. On the last occasion we were here, on the Friday of last week, what we did from a national security perspective was extremely important and critical to the continuation of the national security apparatus of Trinidad and Tobago when we dealt with the nomination of a Deputy Commissioner of Police. Here today, we are dealing with a notification from Her Excellency the President with respect to her nomination of a person who served as a former chairman of the Police Service Commission. And it saddens me that once again in the space of less than one week, we, the elected MPs, who took an oath to serve our country without fear, favour, malice or ill will, find ourselves absent of 19 elected MPs of the House of Representatives.”
It took the House ten minutes to approve the notification with respect to Seepersad.
At the start of the sitting, House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George announced that she had received correspondence from 18 members of the Opposition on their absence from the sitting. She also stated that the 18 questions for oral answer on the Order Paper will lapse. The House also passed the Electronic Payment in and out of court Amendment bill.
The entire sitting lasted 30 minutes and the House then adjourned to a date to be fixed.
Kamla: Different rules
In a release yesterday, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar reiterated that the Opposition boycotted the sitting due to Covid-19 safety concerns, and again stressed it was unsure how many members of the House of Representatives had been primary or secondary contacts of the Prime Minister.
“Today as the Government announced new lockdown measures to try and stem the spike in Covid-positive cases, one has to wonder why the Government refuses to subject Parliament to the same standards as the rest of the nation. Why is the Government applying one rule for citizens and another rule for themselves?” the Opposition Leader asked.
She said the Opposition remained concerned about the Government’s complete mishandling of the health crisis, “and we will continue to seek the interest of citizens on this critical matter”.
Persad-Bissessar also said one had to ask the “serious question whether Trinidad and Tobago was now a one-party state, where opposing voices are being stifled in our Parliament.”
She said notwithstanding the fact that the Opposition wrote to the Speaker seeking guidance and assurances that measures were being implemented to protect all members, days later, it was “quite concerning” that no response or guidance had been received on a matter “which threatens everyone within the Parliament”.