IN an obvious reference to Princes Town MP Barry Padarath, National Security Minister Stuart Young yesterday slammed Opposition politicians for making “a lot of unnecessary noise” about the situation at Piparo.
Young urged the population to “exercise common sense” and not to go near the site of the mud volcano. He was addressing yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s. “There can be danger in going there. The scientists and the authorities have said to stay away from the site. The residents of Piparo know not to go near to where this activity is taking place in case there is an eruption.