A total of 13,800 Venezuelans have re-registered, according to the Ministry of National Security.
The ministry stated that as of March 26, 2021, this figure was recorded.
And National Security Minister Stuart Young agreed to extend the re-registration process to April 9 to allow six additional working days for eligible persons to drop off their completed forms seeking re-registration.
The news release said that the ministry would like to repeat that, as previously stated, whilst job letters and letters from landlords are desirable, they are not mandatory.
“Venezuelan nationals who fail to re-register under the existing process and exercise will be subject to deportation (as are all illegal immigrants in Trinidad and Tobago),” stated the ministry.
It added that persons who are eligible to re-register, who have not already done so, should ensure that they re-register during this final extension period.
Earlier this month, Young said Venezuelans who were issued national registration cards will be able to renew their registration cards, which would allow them to continue to work legally in the country for a six-month period.
The re-registration exercise was initially for the period March 8-26 and only pertains to Venezuelans with existing registration cards.
The minister had said the registration exercise does not apply to undocumented migrants, that is, Venezuelans currently in the country without documentation authorising their residency.
In 2019, Government conducted a registration exercise to document legal and illegal Venezuelans in Trinidad and Tobago.
Some 16,500 Venezuelans were registered at that time.