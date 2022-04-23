Youngest son waiting for dead diver to come home

Vanessa Kussie

family fed up: Vanessa Kussie, widow of Rishi Nagassar, one of four divers killed in the February 25 Paria tragedy.

Every day, the youngest son of Rishi Nagassar, one of four divers killed in the February 25 Paria tragedy, awakes, asking to see his father. He waits in tears at the family’s front gate from time to time, awaiting Nagassar’s return.

And his mother, Vanessa Kussie, says she is only surviving on the comfort provi­ded by loved ones who surround her daily. But hearing her son’s cries, she says, has made enduring a hard task.

“The youngest is asking for his dad; he got up crying for his daddy, he is looking for his father and I don’t know what to do. This morning, he sat in front of the gate, crying on the ground.

“I have been asking myself, ‘Why, God, why?’ Everyone keeps saying they are sorry, but no one knows what we are going through,” she said in a telephone interview with the Express on Thursday.

As the commission of enquiry into the deaths of the four divers—Nagassar, Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry and Kazim Ali Jr—remains without a specific commencement date, she said surviving family members continue to feel abandoned and frustrated in the process.

“No one is coming forward to assist with any of the families. I’ve been in contact and we speak all the time. I have no idea what is taking place right now. We are so fed up, it has been dragging; the case hasn’t opened yet and it is dragging, and the way I see it moving is that they don’t care about fami­lies, children or anybody,” she said.

“It wasn’t like they were sick and they went there to die, or sick with some disease. They were murdered. Why can’t they come clean? Paria must come out and say what they did was wrong and maybe they could have handled it better.

“But you are not hearing anything from Paria, from the Coast Guard. I’ve gotten messages from all over the world, but nothing from the people responsible,” she said.

Kussie said her daily life has been significantly altered awaiting answers on the events that led to her husband’s death.

Also speaking with the Express on Thursday, Afeisha Henry, sister of Yusuf Henry, said her family was holding on to hope.

“We understand that the journey will be a lengthy one, but what we are certain of is we will not give up,” she said.

