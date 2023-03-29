DO your best, your best is good enough!
That is the message being sent to all 18,889 Standard Five pupils set to sit the 2023 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination taking place today.
In a video posted on social media yesterday, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said: “Tomorrow, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, is the day that our students, our precious Standard Five students, will be sitting their SEA examination. On behalf of the Ministry of Education, Minister Morris Julian and myself, I offer congratulations to the students, their parents and their teachers for achieving this milestone. It indeed is a life-changing experience.”
“To the students, I say this: this is not the end—this is the start of your new journey into secondary school, and we at the Ministry of Education look forward to supporting your journey in education, so just go out there and do your best. That’s all we can ask for and that’s all we expect. Your best is good enough. God bless you as you make this transition for your SEA examination,” she added.
Kamla: Don’t be nervous
Also wishing pupils well yesterday, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar advised the pupils to not be nervous.
Persad-Bissessar said, “I say hello to all the children who will be writing the SEA examination. I know you’ve prepared well, your parents, your teachers and your loved ones have been prepping you for this big occasion. As you go into that exam, you may feel a little nervous, a little frightened, but I’ve written many exams and I know there is also that bit of nervousness as you go in.
“But because you’ve prepared well, you will do well. Remember that you have to take care of yourself physically and mentally, as well as, of course, academically, which you have been doing for the past years, so as you go into the hall, say your prayer, keep strong, go with God and you will do your best. I wish you all God’s blessings as you pursue this further step in your journey of life. Good luck.”
Shamfa prays for pupils
Following a visit to Bon Accord Government Primary School yesterday, Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe prayed for pupils sitting the exam today.
In a social media post yesterday, Cudjoe said, “I pray that each student enters the exam room with a high level of peace and confidence. I pray that they will be granted with clarity of thought and prompt mind to remember all the things that they have studied. Please give them the wisdom and the ability to transfer thoughts to paper and most of all to do their very best.”
“Best wishes to all SEA students. I know you have been preparing for this exam for a long time and I need you to know that you got this!” she added.
Approximately 18,889 Standard Five pupils are expected to write the three-subject assessment, covering English language arts writing, mathematics and English language arts, which will test spelling, punctuation, capitalisation, grammar and reading comprehension.
Pupils will have 50 minutes to complete the English language arts writing paper, and 75 minutes each to complete mathematics and English language arts.
As a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic, there have been reductions in the number of test items for both mathematics and English language arts, according to the ministry.
The SEA exam will be administered across the country at various public and private primary schools beginning at 9 a.m.