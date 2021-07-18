Youths hooked on ‘screen time’

Prolonged and repeated Covid-19 lockdowns continue to cause problems for young people, but one of the less mentioned issues caused by the pandemic is the fact that young people are becoming increasingly hooked on “screen time”.
This was revealed during a virtual presentation, titled “Supporting Youth during the Covid-19 Pandemic: Response, Recovery and Resilience”, hosted on July 1 by The University of the West Indies (UWI) Department of Behavioural Sciences in collaboration with the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).
Dr Christine Descartes, lecturer in psychology at UWI’s Department of Behavioural Sciences, said young people are turning to smartphone addiction to try to cope with the pandemic.
“With a whole nation now being told to stay at home, these young people are left trapped with people they are so desperate to escape from and even less able to be who they are,” said Descartes, speaking on the topic, “Staying the course amid the pandemic: Potential impact and challenges for youth”.
“What we see is a yo-yo effect because for a few weeks we see the relaxing of Covid-19 measures, then another few weeks we are back in, so the yo-yo effect has been hard on our very young people. These measures have affected our youth tremendously. Children now have to resort to coping and they are on social media 24/7,” she added.
Descartes said mental health is the second pandemic.
“While we understand the pandemic in terms of the Covid-19 virus, we are seeing another aspect emerging in what we call the second pandemic, in terms of the trauma and the mental health that is actually happening and maybe yet to come.
“But even without the pandemic, we had many challenges with our youth. Many of our youth were already experiencing or had heightened levels of anxiety and depression even trying to cope with puberty and life challenges and so on, and for youths who have experienced a mental health concern what we know, as youth workers and also psychiatrists, we need to detect and intervene early if it is that we have to ensure that their life and their future would be one that is improved and healthy,” Descartes said.
‘Isolated from peers’
“Mandatory confinement can cause a lot of anger, loneliness and disappearance. Young people are isolated from their peers and from any sort of interaction, especially if that child is the only child at home. Our youth rely on interaction and social exchange. This can be especially significant to teenagers as they rely on peer interaction.
“This can be especially significant among teenagers as they embark on their social journey to define who they are, so peer support at this development stage is critical. Social isolation is also linked to depression and increased anxieties.”
Descartes said the yo-yo effect can have a negative impact on young people.
“We are already a very marginalised and isolated group and now that has intensified greatly. Many exist in unhappy homes with little chance for escape or support. So, the extra stress and the pressures led to children being left on their own sometimes, as well as on the Internet, leading to the risk of sexual exploitation online, domestic violence in the home, which have a direct impact on children... child abuse, and the list goes on during this time like no other.
“Youth mental health, with the closure of schools and stay-at-home measures and social distancing, children between the ages of five to 18 are away from their peers. These public health measures worsened the existing inequities for those living on the margins of society and those already having those pre-existing mental health challenges.”
Sleep disorders
Descartes said sleep disorders among young people are also on the rise.
“One of the major things we see happening with our children is sleep disturbances. Loss of structure and routine are affecting our children’s sleep. Some children spend 13 to 14 hours in bed and that in itself affects other things in terms of opportunities for physical activities, which is so important for sleep quality and mental health,” Descartes said.
“We know that the pandemic itself and whatever else is happening has exacerbated the existing mental health challenges that our children are currently experiencing and we need to consider these things now if we have to deal with it immediately,” she stated.
Dr Cheryl-Ann Boodram, UWI lecturer/practicum co-ordinator, Social Work, whose topic was “Surviving and thriving: Youth living in a Covid-19 world”, said this social and economic integration of young people has been an ongoing challenge.
“The restrictive measures associated with the pandemic, which not only affected jobs and employment prospects for youths, but also severely impacted their education, training and mental well-being,” said Boodram.
“Unless urgent action is taken, we know that youths are likely to suffer severe and long-lasting trauma so as Trinidad and Tobago continues its ongoing crisis management amid the pandemic, it is important to identify and respond to the youth mental health needs by identifying needs and meeting with rapid intervention long-term, short- and medium-term,” she added.