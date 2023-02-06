YTRC resident makes history

There was celebration in the prison system yesterday, when a resident of the Youth Training and Rehabilitation Centre (YTRC) qualified for the National Calypso Monarch competition.
Romel Lezama’s entry into the Monarch arena marked a first in the history of Trinidad and Tobago Carnival, a release from the Prison Service stated yesterday.
According to the Prison Service. Commissioner of Prisons Deopersad Ramoutar and, by extension, the entire Prison Service were “overjoyed and extremely proud of Romel Lezama, one of our charges, who, for the first time in history of Trinidad and Tobago Carnival, has qualified for the semi-finals of the National Calypso Monarch Competition”.
“Excitement raged throughout the various prisons when the names of the 40 artistes qualifying were published by TUCO on Sunday, February 5, 2023,” the release stated.
Ramoutar “exclaimed that he was exceedingly pleased as the rehabilitative measures in place are steadily veering towards realisation”, the release said.
Lezama is a highly accomplished boxer who is a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Amateur Boxing Association for a number of years and stands out in his division, the service indicated.
A multi-skilled individual, he is also a drummist and plays all sports available at the Youth Training and Rehabilitation Centre, the release stated.