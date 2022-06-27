YUMA awakens the mas

Carnival is back.
After a two-year pandemic-forced hiatus, the colour, splendour and energy of the masquerade returned to a local stage on Saturday at YUMA’s Carnival 2023 band launch, at Drew Manor, Santa Cruz.
Awakened Treasure, a 12-section multicoloured bikini, feathers and heels display, led off the return of the annual band launch season. The Tragarete Road, Port of Spain, band spared no expense in marking the occasion with all the pomp and flair it deserved.
Smoke machines and pyrotechnics provided a textured backdrop to nimble footwork and oiled waistlines as chiselled models moved eye-catching costumes across an extra-wide stage, much to the delight of a large youthful, wide-eyed crowd. Among them was Minister of Culture, Tourism and the Arts Randall Mitchell.
YUMA director Tanya Gomes said their design team went above and beyond with the presentation to deliver on their mandate of “awakening of the Carnival spirit”. Costume designers David Dewer, Rawle Permanand, Kwasi McDonald, Lila Nikole, Marie Collette and Alejandro Alexander all worked on YUMA’s 2023 presentation.
“We are more than ready for the streets to come alive once again because, for two years, we have gone without our beloved mas. But you have never lost faith and it is your faith in the brand that has us here today,” Gomes said in a prepared statement sent to the Express yesterday.
Gomes went on to credit the band’s large fan base for inspiring their creations and signalled their intention to return the smiles back to the capital city of Port of Spain come Carnival Monday and Tuesday on February 20 and 21, 2023.
“We could not have done this without you. The time has come to wake up. Together we will light up the streets with our smiles and our revelry. It is for this very reason I am proud to present to you, the Awakened Treasure,” she said.
The evening wasn’t without its slight hiccups as patrons seemed to have issues getting to the remote venue and then finding adequate parking in the surrounding streets. The slow arrival of partygoers meant YUMA was forced to push back its originally scheduled midnight showcase to 2 a.m.
When the costumes did get on stage, however, the now massive crowd appeared generally pleased with the display as many were heard oohing and aahing from behind filming mobiles.
Pre-registration for YUMA’s Carnival 2023 presentation Awakened Treasure has started both online and at the band’s mas camp.
YUMA’s C2K23
Awakened Treasure sections
1. Drip
2. Risque’
3. Tempo
4. Emerald City
5. Aura
6. Rii Dung
7. Mint
8. 24k
9. Frenzy
10. Ruby Love
11. Rozay
12. Envy