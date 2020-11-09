TRINIDAD and Tobago yesterday reported “zero” new Covid-19 cases, for the second Monday in a row.
The statistic represents results from samples taken between November 5 and November 7, the Ministry of Health advised in its Covid-19 update yesterday.
This placed the country’s current active cases at a total of 535 people, while the Covid-19 death toll remains at 111 people.
The ministry’s daily 4 p.m. updates track the status of the virus in Trinidad and Tobago since the first positive case was recorded locally on March 12, 2020.
Yesterday’s update placed the total number of positive cases, since March, at 5,849 people.
There are currently 36 patients in hospital and 468 people in home self-isolation, while an additional five people have been discharged from public health facilities.
Occupancy at State quarantine facilities is now at 278 people, with 31 persons currently in step-down facilities.
A total of 5,203 patients have recovered, 44 of whom were reported yesterday as recovered community cases.
This refers to persons who were previously Covid-19 positive and in self-isolation at home and who subsequently met the discharge criteria, allowing them to be released from self-isolation, the ministry has stated.
Twenty-five patients are currently being treated at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, three of whom are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
There are now ten Covid-19 patients at the Caura Hospital, while one person is being treated at the Scarborough Regional Hospital at the Fort.
There are also 17 people at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility (step-down), while 14 are at The University of the West Indies in Debe.
To date, a total of 34,078 people have been tested at the Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha) and The University of the West Indies sites.
Please wear masks
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health yesterday reminded the public to wear masks in public places, including beaches.
In a news release, the ministry said: “While it is expected that persons will remove their masks to bathe in beach waters, it has been noted that some members of the public have not been wearing masks while on the shorelines of the nation’s beaches (eg Maracas Bay).
“The population is strongly urged to comply with the public health guidelines in this regard. The Government of Trinidad and Tobago is seeking to ensure that we do not erode recent gains in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic and that the health and safety of the population is maintained.
“Thus, we are depending on the co-operation of the public so that this recent relaxation in the public health measures will not have to be re-considered and that beaches can remain open, for everyone’s benefit,” the ministry stated.