TRINIDAD and Tobago has reported no new Covid-19 cases for 24 hours.
According to the Ministry of Health’s daily 4 p.m. update yesterday, the category “new positive cases” was recorded at “zero”, with no new deaths related to the virus.
The ministry’s daily updates track the status of the virus in Trinidad and Tobago since the first positive case was recorded on March 12, 2020.
This country’s total active Covid-19 cases now stands at 708 people, with total positive cases since March at 5,704.
There are currently 61 patients in hospital and 617 people in home self-isolation.
Occupancy at State quarantine facilities is at 213 people, with 30 people now in step-down facilities. A total of 4,887 patients have been reported as “recovered”, 55 of whom were reported yesterday.
The ministry notes that “recovered community cases” refer to persons who were previously Covid-19 positive and in self-isolation at home and subsequently met the discharge criteria and were released from self-isolation.
Forty-three people are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, three of whom are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and two in the High Dependency Unit (HDU), while 15 people are at the Caura Hospital. Two people are also currently at the Scarborough Regional Hospital at the Fort, while one patient is at Augustus Long Hospital.
“Recovered community cases” refer to people who were previously Covid-19 positive and in self-isolation at home and subsequently met the discharge criteria and were released from self-isolation, the ministry has stated.
To date, a total of 33,188 people have been tested at the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and The University of the West Indies (The UWI) sites.