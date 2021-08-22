Zessers may resent SoE

While studies show that there are no major psychological effects from a pandemic state of emergency, in some instances young people may resent and resist change and control and may exhibit emotional responses.
So said Express psychiatrist and Independent Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh in an interview with the Express on the effects of the SoE on individuals who may be finding it hard to cope with restrictions.
The current SoE ends on August 29 and Government has signalled its intention to increase it for another three months to November.
Deyalsingh pointed to two studies coming out of Japan which indicate no major psychological effects resulted from an SoE during this pandemic. One study which looked at the Impact of the State of Emergency on Preventive Behaviours and Mental Conditions found while the SoE generated anger, fear, and anxiety, the emotive responses against the Government trying to promote safe behaviours were larger than any mental fallout.
“Another study looked at changes in mental health among general workers and found no adverse outcomes but unemployment is an important factor that influences mental health. So socioeconomic factors are important.
“So, this tells us some people resist change control, others are fine once they have no economic distress. Hence the need to reach out from the ministry of family and social services is paramount at this time. Minister Donna Cox has been attempting to address this need. Our stress clinics are up and running so persons can seek assistance,” Deyalsingh said.
Police abuse not seen
Deyalsingh said while the elderly may not mind the restrictions the youths may feel anger and resentment. “We need to look at our demographics and culture which are different from Japan. We have an ageing population. Many older individuals do not mind the curfew hours as it was already their normal routine, some are ecstatic it may even keep their younger children at home and keep the criminals indoors. People sleep better as less noise pollution.
“Some younger citizens will feel the anger and resentment of restrictions as it limits their social life. This can manifest as irritability, anger, and increased use of alcohol and drugs.
“This is the same population we have to be careful about, the zesser parties can be a super Delta spreader. Drinking in bars can result in intoxicated persons being less vigilant,” he said.
Deyalsingh said the initial fear of abuse of police and government power was not seen, adding that the reopening of the retail stores and lessening of other restrictions have allowed some social interaction and sense of normalcy.
“The Government knows its capacity of ICU beds, sometimes they would have to relax and other times restrict their regulations. We have to trust the Government to do what is best for us but the rules keep changing with the Delta strain and new information on vaccine efficacy. We know masks, sanitising and social distancing work,” Deyalsingh said.
He said the SoE extension will have his full support. “I would also support legislation on fines for breach of social distancing, so it ensures we do not crowd into someone’s personal space. Even when restaurants and bars are fully opened, seating arrangements would have to factor this in.
“The present SoE was implemented to focus more on our public health concerns over our pandemic rather than national security issues,” he said.
Deyalsingh suggested that Government should also look at the SoE from a national security perspective. “Tackle two birds with one stone. Citizens are also fighting for survival against both criminals and Covid-19. The unlicensed high-powered weapons in gangs are alarming. The reality is citizens could succumb to a bullet just as easily as the virus.
“Trinidad and Tobago have the sixth-highest crime rate in the world. The World Population Review Crime rate presently puts us at number six in the world. Venezuela, Papua New Guinea, South Africa, Afghanistan and Honduras are leading us,” Deyalsingh said.
Deyalsingh said the SoE should also be used to search and seize drugs and guns.
“Years ago, the late prime minister Patrick Manning met with community leaders and we were told we knew who they were and where to find them. Since 2006 we were told of 100 gangs with more than 1,000 members. We keep hearing it is only a small number of criminals destroying this paradise. I think we can use this SoE to search and seize drugs and guns and go after the gangs. Police can do so with strict Covid sanitation protocols on entering and leaving premises.
“We can learn from the mistakes of the PP (People’s Partnership) government, where their SoE went wrong in being able to apprehend the gangs. Our present attorney general, Faris Al-Rawi, can give guidelines to the police to avoid similar litigation coming from detained persons,” Deyalsingh said.