A man on six firearm related offences was due to appear before a Sangre Grande magistrate on Monday.
Jason “Buckman” Paul, 22 of San Pedro, Valencia was charged with shooting with intent, possession of firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of firearm to endanger life, possession of ammunition to endanger life and discharging a firearm within 40 meters of a road. The charges were laid by constable Benoit of the Valencia police post, the police’s social media page stated.
According to a police report, at 6.30 a.m. on September 6, a 42-year-old man, was approaching his home when he was allegedly confronted by six suspects, all armed with firearms.
One of the suspects allegedly made threats to shoot him and pointed a firearm in his direction. The man told police that he then heard two loud explosions before becoming fearful for his life and escaping from the scene.
Police officers were later contacted and a team from the Valencia police post immediately responded. Paul was arrested on September 9.
Investigations are still underway and the arrest of the suspects at large is imminent, the police’s post said.